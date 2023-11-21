Streaming issues? Report here
'Success comes with knowing your player very well' – Rene Naylor, Bok physio

21 November 2023 8:40 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Springboks
2023 rugby world cup
Rene Naylor

We're proud of the Springboks, but also of the many people who worked behind the scenes to bring home the Rugby World Cup.

John Perlman interviews Springboks Physiotherapist Rene Naylor.

It's been almost a month since South Africa took on New Zealand in a titanic struggle that saw them return home as back-to-back Rugby World Cup champions.

South Africa is bursting with pride in the Springboks, but many people behind the scenes played a vital role in our team's success.

One of these people was physiotherapist Rene Naylor, who took care of all injuries, ensuring that the team was as fit as could be to take on the gruelling World Cup.

According to Naylor, the key to success is knowing your players well and how their body responds to trauma and injury.

Due to the fast-paced, high-impact nature of the game, she says it's important for trust between physios and coaches, to ensure that any decisions made are in the best interest of the player.

Whether the Springboks won by one point or 10, Naylor says that there's nothing that can replace that feeling and the joy of seeing the nation unite.

Take a look at some of her World Cup snaps below:

RELATED: Springboks physio, Rene Naylor explains what 20 weeks with the Boks were like!

Success often comes with knowing your player very well.

Rene Naylor, Physiotherapists - Springboks

You always have to put the player's welfare first.

Rene Naylor, Physiotherapists - Springboks

You have to be prepared to make bold decisions.

Rene Naylor, Physiotherapists - Springboks

Rugby is a very important part of my life and I do enjoy it.

Rene Naylor, Physiotherapists - Springboks

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




