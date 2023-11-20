[REVIEW] The Volvo C40 Recharge is an impressive all-electric luxury compact SUV
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios.
There's now a plethora of electric vehicles (EVs) available in South Africa, with the the Volvo C40 Recharge Ultimate being one of the latest to arrive in the country.
The team at Stuff.co.za spent some time in one of these vehicles, experiencing everything from the driving experience, to the challenges of recharging.
The C40 Recharge is the first Volvo to be designed as a pure electric vehicle only, with the Swedish automaker having produced other EVs that were also produced in hybrid derivatives, such as XC40.
Volvo is planning to produce only electric vehicles by the year 2030, making this vehicle an important leap towards a carbon-free future for the Scandinavian car manufacturer.
I've really liked the plushness of their cars. They really are premium and luxury, and I really think they're very safe.Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios
150kWh fast charger. Volvo says it will take you 10% to 80% in 27 minutes. That's the future.Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios
According to Volvo, the range of the 78kWh lithium-ion battery pack is 510km, which is dependent on your driving style and the conditions.
The 7-metre long wall charger that comes with the vehicle is capable of an 11kWh output, which should take about eight hours to fully recharge. A 150kWh fast-charger will only take you 27 minutes to recharge from 10-80%.
On the inside, the infotainment system is preinstalled with Google’s Maps, Assistant, and Play Store apps, while everything from the climate control to the interior ambient lighting can be adjusted with the centre control panel.
So what does this baby cost?
Volvo's all-new, tech-heavy fully electric C40 Recharge will set you back R1.3m, not bad for a luxury SUV.
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [REVIEW] The Volvo C40 Recharge is an impressive all-electric luxury compact SUV
