Power cuts and bird flu to blame, wiping out R2.1bn from Astral Foods profits
Bruce Whitfield speaks o Chris Schutte, CEO at Astral Foods.
Bird flu and loadshedding related costs have decimated Astral Foods earnings for 2023, wiping out R2.1bn of the Group's profits.
The Group has for the first time in its 23-year history reported a financial loss, with a devastating set of results reflecting the many challenges faced during the year.
The company's operating profit decreased by 143% to a loss of R621 million, largely due to loadshedding, water disruptions and bird flu costs amounting to R2.1bn.
Revenue in the Poultry Division, which contributed 82% towards total external revenue was down, driven by a decline in sales volumes of 9.6%.
This was largely brought on by the worst outbreak of a highly pathogenic avian influenza, which has decimated the bird population, resulting in millions of chickens and other poultry having to be culled.
Bird flu, the worst ever. We lost 40% of our breeding stock.Chris Schutte, CEO - Astral Foods
Revenue for the Feed Division increased by 11.9% to R11.6 billion (2022: R10.4 billion) as a direct result of higher feed selling prices on the back of an increase in raw material costs.
Feed sales volumes increased marginally by 1.1%, as the internal requirement for broiler feed increased by 9.2% due to high feed consumption in the older and heavier broilers as a result of the load shedding broiler slaughter backlog.
We had our most expansive raw material in history over the past year, going into the feed. And feed makes up 70% of the total cost of production.Chris Schutte, CEO - Astral Foods
Revenue for the Poultry Division decreased by 0.8% to R15.8 billion.
Loadshedding added to the industry's woes, impacting on the processing of birds in the slaughter programme.
Revenue was negatively impacted by heavier birds as a result of downtime in the processing plants on the back of loadshedding.
The downtime resulted in a backlog in the slaughter programme, with broilers remaining on farm longer, resulting in older bird ages and heavier live weights.
All of this adds to the cost of producing chicken, and if you can't recover that in your selling price, you sit with these kinds of figures.Chris Schutte, CEO - Astral Foods
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Power cuts and bird flu to blame, wiping out R2.1bn from Astral Foods profits
More from Business
African Bank turnaround strategy on track with second-half rebound
The Money Show interviews CEO Kennedy Bungane after African Bank posts its results for the financial year ended September 2023.Read More
R300m youth jobs initiative to allocate funds only once partners meet targets
The Jobs Boost Outcomes Fund was designed by consulting house Krutham, and is part of the Presidential Youth Employment Intervention. It introduces an outcomes-based pay-for-performance model that ensures funds are allocated only upon reaching defined milestones.Read More
Science shows our mindset DOES affect our outcomes in life
Ian Mann reviews 'The Expectation Effect: How Your Mindset Can Change Your World' by David Robson.Read More
We can punch with both hands: Telkom well-placed against competitors says CEO
Group CEO Serame Taukobong on Telkom's half-year results and the future of the part-state owned telecoms company.Read More
Durban's loss is Port Louis' gain - Mauritius benefits from Transnet backlog
The hamstrung state-owned enterprise said it's working to clear the backlog, adding that it could take months to conclude.Read More
Illegal streaming sites: 'When the price is too good to be true, it's THEFT'
Not only is it illegal, but you're putting yourself at risk of being a victim of cybercrime.Read More
[REVIEW] The Volvo C40 Recharge is an impressive all-electric luxury compact SUV
The C40 Recharge is the Swedish automaker's first pure electric-only vehicle.Read More
Sam Altman joins Microsoft, three days after being fired as CEO of OpenAI
Fellow OpenAI co-founder, Greg Brockman also quit as company president after Altman was fired.Read More
Netcare Hospital Group reports upbeat forecast after 27% annual profit jump
For the 2024 financial year, the private healthcare provider expects a revenue growth of between 7.5% and 9.5%.Read More