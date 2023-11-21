Former Eskom boss Koko, co-accused to hear judgement on corruption case delay
JOHANNESBURG - Former Eskom chief executive Matshela Koko returns to the Middelburg Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
This will be for judgment on an inquiry to establish if there was an unreasonable delay in his case.
Koko and his co-accused - including his wife and two stepdaughters - were first arrested last October on charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering.
The case relates to millions of rands worth of contracts for work at the Kusile Power Station that went to companies linked to Koko’s friends and family.
The inquiry was ordered by magistrate Stanley Jacobs, who’s hearing the case, on the back of multiple postponement requests from the State.
The latest came in September, when the State indicated it was still waiting for six witness statements and various expert reports.
While the defence argued the State’s investigations still weren’t wrapped up - more than a year after the accused were arrested - the State, for its part, said they were almost complete.
What the court will decide remains to be seen.
If it does find that there was an unreasonable delay in the case, though, it could issue any order it deems fit to bring a stop to it, including one striking the matter off the roll.
This article first appeared on EWN : Former Eskom boss Koko, co-accused to hear judgement on corruption case delay
