



Singer and model Suki Waterhouse and Twilight heartthrob Robert Pattinson are going to be parents!

The couple has been together since 2018.

The singer announced her pregnancy onstage, mid-performance at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico.

Watch the announcement below:

"I thought I'd wear something sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else going on," said Waterhouse, waving her hand over her tiny baby bump.

Congrats to the Waterhouse-Pattinsons!

This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson are having a baby!