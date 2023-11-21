SAJBD on Israel's recalling of ambassador to SA: 'A great pity'
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) has weighed in on Israel's decision to recall its ambassador to South Africa, Eliav Belotserkovsky, saying it’s “a great pity” that it’s come to this.
The move was announced on Monday, and comes on the back of strong criticism from the South African government against Israel’s ongoing bombardment of Gaza, and a démarche that was recently issued against Belotserkovsky.
It also comes as Parliament is scheduled to vote on an Economic Freedom Fighters motion - on Tuesday - to shut down the Israeli Embassy in South Africa and cut diplomatic relations.
In a statement on X - formerly Twitter - Israel’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lior Haiat said that “following the latest South African statements, [Belotserkovsky] has been recalled to Jerusalem for consultations”.
READ:
-
Pandor explains why SA is withdrawing its diplomats from Israel
-
SA Jewish Board of Deputies: SA recalling diplomats from Israel ‘concerning’
-
SAFTU wants Israeli embassy shut down: ‘Ties should’ve been severed decades ago’
-
'We can’t share territory with murderers': Malema calls on SA to cut Israel ties
The SAJBD’s national chairperson, Karen Milner: “It is a great pity that the hostility towards the Israeli ambassador in South Africa has resulted in the withdrawal of the Israeli ambassador back to Jerusalem for consultations.
“This takes place against the background of a sustained campaign of demonisation and bullying of the Israeli ambassador by the ANC [African National Congress] and the South African ruling party, and the South African government in a way that was unconducive to dialogue and engagement.”
South Africa also recently recalled its own Tel Aviv-based diplomats for consultation.
“We hope and trust that both the Israeli ambassador to South Africa and the South African ambassador to Israel will return to these respective countries on conclusion of these consultations, in a way that will contribute to continued dialogue and engagement in the interests of peace.”
This article first appeared on EWN : SAJBD on Israel's recalling of ambassador to SA: 'A great pity'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_117620749_south-africa-and-israel-flags-together-relations-textile-cloth-fabric-texture.html
More from Local
Eskom ramps up load shedding to Stage 4 indefinitely
The power utility says four of its power generation units failed to return to service.Read More
R300m youth jobs initiative to allocate funds only once partners meet targets
The Jobs Boost Outcomes Fund was designed by consulting house Krutham, and is part of the Presidential Youth Employment Intervention. It introduces an outcomes-based pay-for-performance model that ensures funds are allocated only upon reaching defined milestones.Read More
We can punch with both hands: Telkom well-placed against competitors says CEO
Group CEO Serame Taukobong on Telkom's half-year results and the future of the part-state owned telecoms company.Read More
Durban's loss is Port Louis' gain - Mauritius benefits from Transnet backlog
The hamstrung state-owned enterprise said it's working to clear the backlog, adding that it could take months to conclude.Read More
Corruption case against Matshela Koko, 18 others struck off roll
The matter relates to billions of rands worth of contracts for work at the Kusile power station that allegedly went to companies linked to Koko’s friends and family.Read More
'South Africans are TIRED.' High crime stats make us an anxious nation
The latest crime stats are once again shining a light on the violence we live with.Read More
Transnet port crisis: ‘There’s no immediate fix'
Transnet is quickly becoming our new Eskom as is struggles to fulfil its mandate.Read More
Murderer Oscar Pistorius could be a free man on Friday
Correctional Services has confirmed that the Parole Board will be considering Oscar Pistorius' parole this coming Friday.Read More
'SA eviction law protects both unlawful occupiers and landlords' – lawyer
People forget that the right to housing is a social economic right that is justiciable, says public law expert Sithelo Magagula.Read More