Why Tyla’s global success means South Africa has to explain being coloured again

Streaming issues? Report here
bongani-show-cardjpg bongani-show-cardjpg
702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Eskom ramps up load shedding to Stage 4 indefinitely The power utility says four of its power generation units failed to return to service. 22 November 2023 6:37 AM
R300m youth jobs initiative to allocate funds only once partners meet targets The Jobs Boost Outcomes Fund was designed by consulting house Krutham, and is part of the Presidential Youth Employment Interventi... 21 November 2023 8:58 PM
We can punch with both hands: Telkom well-placed against competitors says CEO Group CEO Serame Taukobong on Telkom's half-year results and the future of the part-state owned telecoms company. 21 November 2023 7:12 PM
View all Local
ANC to get 39% of votes in 2024 general election - DA poll The DA says South Africa is "at a pivotal moment in its history", and that it is "prepared to form the core of a new majority". 21 November 2023 10:20 AM
DA’s Pappas dismisses homophobic comments amid campaign to be next KZN Premier The premier hopeful has faced homophobic comments made against him since the announcement of his candidature, including from the K... 21 November 2023 8:32 AM
Parly SONA disciplinary hearings against 6 EFF MPs to continue without them EFF leader Julius Malema, who’s included in the matter, stormed out the hearings on Monday. The red berets called for a postponeme... 21 November 2023 7:34 AM
View all Politics
African Bank turnaround strategy on track with second-half rebound The Money Show interviews CEO Kennedy Bungane after African Bank posts its results for the financial year ended September 2023. 21 November 2023 9:38 PM
R300m youth jobs initiative to allocate funds only once partners meet targets The Jobs Boost Outcomes Fund was designed by consulting house Krutham, and is part of the Presidential Youth Employment Interventi... 21 November 2023 8:58 PM
Science shows our mindset DOES affect our outcomes in life Ian Mann reviews 'The Expectation Effect: How Your Mindset Can Change Your World' by David Robson. 21 November 2023 8:15 PM
View all Business
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 21 November 2023 Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. 22 November 2023 5:51 AM
Science shows our mindset DOES affect our outcomes in life Ian Mann reviews 'The Expectation Effect: How Your Mindset Can Change Your World' by David Robson. 21 November 2023 8:15 PM
Guard your wallet - stay safe while shopping online this Black Friday While retailers and stores are gearing up for Black Friday and the Festive Season, so are the fraudsters! 21 November 2023 1:19 PM
View all Lifestyle
Proteas coach on World Cup: ‘Our most successful campaign in history’ The Proteas walked away disappointed but immensely proud, says coach Rob Walter. 21 November 2023 3:28 PM
Was Siya Kolisi's knee recovery a miracle? Surgeon explains... Dr Willem van der Merwe, the specialist knee surgeon who operated on Kolisi’s ACL injury explains the Springbok captain's recovery... 21 November 2023 12:33 PM
'Success comes with knowing your player very well' – Rene Naylor, Bok physio We're proud of the Springboks, but also of the many people who worked behind the scenes to bring home the Rugby World Cup. 21 November 2023 8:40 AM
View all Sport
Hello from the other side: Adele marries longtime love Rich Paul! The singer confirmed she was 'recently married' during her pal's stand up show. 21 November 2023 2:37 PM
MrBeast suffers emotional breakdown after being buried alive for 7 days In his latest YouTube video, MrBeast shows himself being buried alive for seven days. 21 November 2023 1:33 PM
Why Tyla’s global success means South Africa has to explain being coloured again South Africans took Americans to task for their ultimate refusal to respect that Tyla identifies as a coloured woman. 21 November 2023 11:52 AM
View all Entertainment
[BREAKING NEWS] Israel and Hamas swap hostages. Agree to pause fighting Hamas and Israel have agreed to stop fighting for four days and to set free 50 Israeli women and children and 150 Palestinians. 22 November 2023 6:55 AM
A war of words in the Middle East: When is a war not a war? In war, words matter a lot says a linguistics expert. 21 November 2023 5:22 PM
Extraterrestrials or crime syndicates? Sinister events terrorise village in Peru Locals in Peru are convinced that something “very sinister” is at play in their village. 21 November 2023 2:15 PM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
SAPS is losing the war on crime – here’s how it needs to rethink its approach This is a “war” the police can’t win on their own because violent crime in South Africa is a complex phenomenon. 21 November 2023 11:06 AM
Arming crime prevention wardens: 'Our problem is TOO MANY firearms' Crime prevention wardens fight crime in specific areas in Gauteng but without guns. 16 November 2023 1:50 PM
MANDY WIENER: How to get young people to vote... Representation! The youngest adult members of our society must be convinced to vote, but how? Representation is the key, writes Mandy Wiener. 16 November 2023 6:21 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

Why Tyla’s global success means South Africa has to explain being coloured again

21 November 2023 11:52 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Tyla

South Africans took Americans to task for their ultimate refusal to respect that Tyla identifies as a coloured woman.

South African singer Tyla continues to make waves internationally with her viral hit song ‘Water’.

The Amapiano star is climbing the Billboard charts each week and was recently nominated for a Grammy award.

RELATED: Tyla and Musa Keys nominated for Grammy Awards

While Mzansi is naturally proud of her achievements, an unintended consequence of this international success is that she is now being scrutinised more than ever.

Over the weekend, several Americans took to social media to express that they refused to refer to the hitmaker as coloured because they viewed it as a racial slur.

However, Americans don’t seem to understand that 8.8% of South Africa’s population identifies as coloured.

Unimpressed, South African X users took Americans to task for their views and ultimate refusal to respect that Tyla identifies as a coloured woman.

@dillanoliphant #Tyla #Water #Coloured #Rasdien #BlackAmerica #dillanoliphant #mzansicomedian #funnyguy #comedian #mzansitiktok🇿🇦 #proudlycoloured🇿🇦 ♬ original sound - Dillan Oliphant

Speaking to John Perlman, co-author of the book ‘Coloured’, Tessa Dooms, said while the word coloured has become obsolete in the African-American context, it does not have the same connotation in South Africa.

Yes, the word coloured is also a term that is an invention of colonialism and apartheid but it has taken on and continued a meaning that has far surpassed that.

Tessa Dooms, author

Coloured still exists in the South African hexagon not because the apartheid government did such a good job of making us believe that we are somehow different from other black groupings in society. But, because coloured communities forced together by the violence of apartheid and classification have created communities of people who have created a shared lived experience... shared meaning, culture and religion.

Tessa Dooms, author

While it is important not to downplay another country’s history, it tends to become redundant each time South Africans have to argue for their right to exist.


This article first appeared on 947 : Why Tyla’s global success means South Africa has to explain being coloured again




21 November 2023 11:52 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Tyla

More from Entertainment

Adele confirms marriage with longtime partner, Rich Paul / Instagram: Adele

Hello from the other side: Adele marries longtime love Rich Paul!

21 November 2023 2:37 PM

The singer confirmed she was 'recently married' during her pal's stand up show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

In his latest YouTube video, MrBeast was buried alive for seven days.

MrBeast suffers emotional breakdown after being buried alive for 7 days

21 November 2023 1:33 PM

In his latest YouTube video, MrBeast shows himself being buried alive for seven days.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: 123rf.com

We got BURNED! Fans react to Snoop Dogg's 'smokeless' ad reveal

21 November 2023 11:28 AM

On Monday, Tha Doggfather revealed that his pledge to 'give up smoke' was an ad for a US smokeless firepit brand.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

[WATCH] Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson are having a baby!

21 November 2023 8:11 AM

Suki Waterhouse announced her pregnancy in the middle of a performance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab from YouTube, Sony Pictures Entertainment

Did Napoleon really fire at the pyramids? A historian explains...

20 November 2023 2:22 PM

A historian explains the truth behind the legends of Ridley Scott’s biopic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mandisi Dyantyis is a South African trumpeter and vocalist. Picture: Supplied.

Annual Off-White Concert opens in Gauteng this weekend

20 November 2023 1:47 PM

The annual Off-White Concert is happening at Carnival City on Saturday, 25 November.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: TikTok/karelolivier1 (screenshot)

[WATCH] Youngster dances his heart out in school concert

20 November 2023 10:58 AM

It is safe to say that no one has more passion than a child and their favourite song.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Survival expert Hazen Audel in National Geographic's Primal Survivor: Extreme African Safari Image supplied

No water for miles: Primal Survivor star on new season, Extreme African Safari

19 November 2023 5:06 PM

Sara-Jayne King catches up with survival expert Hazen Audel, who hosts National Geographic's Primal Survivor. The new season, shot in East Africa's Great Rift Valley, premieres on 22 November.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ladysmith Black Mambazo continues to build their powerful legacy

18 November 2023 11:44 AM

Ahead of their second Cape Town date of their ‘Legacy’ Tour at the Artscape, Ladysmith Black Mambazo members  Albert Mazibuko and Sibongiseni Shabalala and group manager Xolani Majozi join Sara-Jayne Makwala King live in-studio.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former football player, Katlego Mphela. Photo: 947

Former footballer Katlego Mphela: 'I need to provide for my family'

17 November 2023 3:50 PM

Former footballer Katlego Mphela went viral after sharing of his new career journey in car sales.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[BREAKING NEWS] Israel and Hamas swap hostages. Agree to pause fighting

World

PowerBall results: Tuesday, 21 November 2023

Lifestyle

Eskom ramps up load shedding to Stage 4 indefinitely

Local

EWN Highlights

EFF must be found guilty of disorderly conduct for disrupting SONA, Parly told

22 November 2023 8:53 AM

Eskom ramps up load shedding to Stage 4 indefinitely

22 November 2023 8:37 AM

PowerBall results: Tuesday, 21 November 2023

22 November 2023 7:51 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA