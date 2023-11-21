Meet Cape Town's Chef of the Year, Ryan Cole of Salsify at the Roundhouse
Pippa Hudson speaks to chef Ryan Cole of Salsify at the Roundhouse.
Listen below.
Culinary excellence was celebrated at the much-anticipated Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards that took place on Sunday (19 November).
RELATED: CONGRATULATIONS TO THE WINNERS OF THE EAT OUT WOOLWORTHS RESTAURANT AWARDS 2023
Cole won double recognition as Chef of the Year from industry judges and peers.
On winning, Cole says it was unexpected.
As a team, we went in just hoping to retain the restaurant's [Salsify] stars. It made my year. It's hard to put into words. I'm passionate about the industry and I'm a firm believer that all ships rise on a pushing tide. So, for the industry to push that back onto me and see me as the person that's doing the most this year is a massive compliment. It's also incredible to see that the chefs share the same sentiment and ethos.Ryan Cole, Award-Winning Chef - Salsify
Cole says that the restaurant focuses on "community, sharing and playfulness" making it successful.
It started by not taking ourselves so seriously, we created the space with lightheartedness and playfulness, it's about sharing and creating a community of sharing and coming together.Ryan Cole, Award-Winning Chef - Salsify
Cole's dedication to sustainability from plate to produce is also why the Chef takes first prize...
It's about sourcing locally, it starts with the team and ends with the plate - our cutlery and crockery is bespoke and locally made.Ryan Cole, Award-Winning Chef - Salsify
Cole predicts that the industry's food trends for 2024 will most likely revolve around "less is more" and conscious eating.
The world is shifting to a lighter more conscious style of eating. Less is more. We're moving to a time where restraint and the ability to showcase excellence with few ingredients will come to the forefront. We'll see less smoke and mirrors and less hiding behind pillows of dry ice and liquid nitrogen.Ryan Cole, Award-Winning Chef - Salsify
Pippa can conquer that Chef Cole deserves his title as her verdict after dining at Salsify was "one of the best meals she's had in a long time."
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Meet Cape Town's Chef of the Year, Ryan Cole of Salsify at the Roundhouse
