We got BURNED! Fans react to Snoop Dogg's 'smokeless' ad reveal
Chrystal Orderson chats with Barbara Friedman about stories trending on social media.
Snoop Dogg almost broke the internet last week when the renowned dagga smoker and rapper announced he was quitting the weed, or at least that's what people THOUGHT he was doing.
Saying he was 'giving up smoke', Snoop then asked his 84 million Instagram followers to "please respect my privacy at this time". The announcement spurred thousands of messages of support from fans and fellow famous folk.
"Yes!" wrote @theblackadoptea, "I quit 4 months ago after a decade of smoking. Best decision of my life."
Well-known life coach Kerwin Rae added to the comments, "Life gets better when we're sober", and even actress Vivica Fox chimed in with a series of hand-clapping and praying emojis.
In the days after the sombre announcement, the 'Drop It Like It's Hot' rapper posted several pictures of himself looking downcast and supposedly 'withdrawing' from the budd, again receiving tons of messages of support.
Well, it turns out the OG had us all fooled, and far from giving up the blunts, his 'quitting' the smoke, was actually about a US brand of smokeless firepit that he's struck an advertising deal with.
Snoop (real name, Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr.) revealed the truth with another social media post showing Tha Doggfather grinning while toasting a marshmallow over a SoloStove fire pit.
I'm done with smoke. I'm going smokeless with @SoloStove. #ad pic.twitter.com/RwF8wnk1wp' Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) November 20, 2023
Every single news agency covered it! WE did, and let this be a lesson to us as journalists!Barbara Friedman, Digital content editor - CapeTalk
He said he's going smokeless. I thought he meant he was changing to a vape. It's even worse... he's advertising an outdoor little braai!Barbara Friedman, Digital content editor - CapeTalk
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : We got BURNED! Fans react to Snoop Dogg's 'smokeless' ad reveal
