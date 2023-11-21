Transnet's aged equipment creates backlog with 70k goods containers stuck
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's rail, port and pipeline company Transnet has taken responsibility for not maintaining its equipment at some ports - compromising their lifespan.
This has contributed to the massive backlog at ports - with thousands of containers stuck ahead of the festive season where demand for goods spikes.
While Transnet has attributed the delays to broken equipment at its terminals, it has also cited bad weather as a contributing factor.
The Durban port has 70,000 stuck goods containers and there is a 21-day waiting period before offloading can take place.
READ: Truck congestion at Richards Bay port caused by failed rail system – RFA
The hamstrung state-owned enterprise said it's working to clear the backlog, adding that it could take months to conclude.
Transnet's acting CEO Michelle Phillips said they're engaging government to address the issue.
"We've been engaging with the National Treasury for some time now. You cannot have normal business processes apply in a situation where, strictly speaking, you are at war. Rome is burning and you need to get out of that situation as a matter of urgency."
The government has played a significant role in assisting Transnet's looming crisis, she added.
"The National Treasury has withdrawn a number of instruction notes that constrained us in the past when it comes to procurement process."
Phillips said this would help to speed up the process of acquiring the necessary equipment at the ports to successfully clear the backlog.
This article first appeared on EWN : Transnet's aged equipment creates backlog with 70k goods containers stuck
More from Local
Eskom ramps up load shedding to Stage 4 indefinitely
The power utility says four of its power generation units failed to return to service.Read More
R300m youth jobs initiative to allocate funds only once partners meet targets
The Jobs Boost Outcomes Fund was designed by consulting house Krutham, and is part of the Presidential Youth Employment Intervention. It introduces an outcomes-based pay-for-performance model that ensures funds are allocated only upon reaching defined milestones.Read More
We can punch with both hands: Telkom well-placed against competitors says CEO
Group CEO Serame Taukobong on Telkom's half-year results and the future of the part-state owned telecoms company.Read More
Durban's loss is Port Louis' gain - Mauritius benefits from Transnet backlog
The hamstrung state-owned enterprise said it's working to clear the backlog, adding that it could take months to conclude.Read More
Corruption case against Matshela Koko, 18 others struck off roll
The matter relates to billions of rands worth of contracts for work at the Kusile power station that allegedly went to companies linked to Koko’s friends and family.Read More
'South Africans are TIRED.' High crime stats make us an anxious nation
The latest crime stats are once again shining a light on the violence we live with.Read More
Transnet port crisis: ‘There’s no immediate fix'
Transnet is quickly becoming our new Eskom as is struggles to fulfil its mandate.Read More
Murderer Oscar Pistorius could be a free man on Friday
Correctional Services has confirmed that the Parole Board will be considering Oscar Pistorius' parole this coming Friday.Read More
'SA eviction law protects both unlawful occupiers and landlords' – lawyer
People forget that the right to housing is a social economic right that is justiciable, says public law expert Sithelo Magagula.Read More