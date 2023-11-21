Transnet port crisis: ‘There’s no immediate fix'
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Michelle Phillips, Acting CEO of Transnet.
It's almost time for us to start our festive season shopping, but a backlog at our ports might leave us with empty Christmas stockings.
Roughly 70,000 shipping containers are stuck on ships at the Durban port, unable to off-load.
It is taking up to two weeks for ships to off-load their cargo which has prompted global shipping giant Maersk to ditch Cape Town as a port of call.
RELATED: How Transnet could derail South Africa's festive season
This disastrous situation is a culmination of poor infrastructure, major skills shortages, the exodus of executives and the inability to fix and replace equipment.
Phillips says that she understands the impact Transnet’s failures have on the economy, but they are working on stabilising the business to move forward.
We take this situation very seriously.Michelle Phillips, Acting CEO - Transnet
RELATED: One Transnet port to be partly privatised: 'It's a step in the right direction'
We are engaging with customers to find ways to get ourselves out of this situation and reduce the cost of doing business.Michelle Phillips, Acting CEO - Transnet
She adds that the equipment should have been renewed and maintained properly years ago and teams are on the ground to repair what they can.
It is not a situation that we will be able to get out of in the immediate term, but we are certainly working as hard as we can with what we have at our disposal.Michelle Phillips, Acting CEO - Transnet
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_106955605_container-ship-sailing-in-sea.html
