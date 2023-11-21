Streaming issues? Report here
702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Transnet port crisis: 'There's no immediate fix'

21 November 2023 1:33 PM
by Keely Goodall
Transnet
Durban port

Transnet is quickly becoming our new Eskom as is struggles to fulfil its mandate.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Michelle Phillips, Acting CEO of Transnet.

It's almost time for us to start our festive season shopping, but a backlog at our ports might leave us with empty Christmas stockings.

Roughly 70,000 shipping containers are stuck on ships at the Durban port, unable to off-load.

It is taking up to two weeks for ships to off-load their cargo which has prompted global shipping giant Maersk to ditch Cape Town as a port of call.

RELATED: How Transnet could derail South Africa's festive season

This disastrous situation is a culmination of poor infrastructure, major skills shortages, the exodus of executives and the inability to fix and replace equipment.

Phillips says that she understands the impact Transnet's failures have on the economy, but they are working on stabilising the business to move forward.

We take this situation very seriously.

Michelle Phillips, Acting CEO - Transnet

RELATED: One Transnet port to be partly privatised: 'It's a step in the right direction'

We are engaging with customers to find ways to get ourselves out of this situation and reduce the cost of doing business.

Michelle Phillips, Acting CEO - Transnet
She adds that the equipment should have been renewed and maintained properly years ago and teams are on the ground to repair what they can.

It is not a situation that we will be able to get out of in the immediate term, but we are certainly working as hard as we can with what we have at our disposal.

Michelle Phillips, Acting CEO - Transnet

Listen to the interview above for more.




Bree Taxi Rank in the Johannesburg CBD just before the rolling blackout known locally as load shedding kicks in. Picture: Marco Longari / AFP

Eskom ramps up load shedding to Stage 4 indefinitely

22 November 2023 6:37 AM

The power utility says four of its power generation units failed to return to service.

© NejroN/123rf.com

R300m youth jobs initiative to allocate funds only once partners meet targets

21 November 2023 8:58 PM

The Jobs Boost Outcomes Fund was designed by consulting house Krutham, and is part of the Presidential Youth Employment Intervention. It introduces an outcomes-based pay-for-performance model that ensures funds are allocated only upon reaching defined milestones.

Image of Serame Taukobong from Telkom website telkomsa.net

We can punch with both hands: Telkom well-placed against competitors says CEO

21 November 2023 7:12 PM

Group CEO Serame Taukobong on Telkom's half-year results and the future of the part-state owned telecoms company.

Durban's loss is Port Louis' gain - Mauritius benefits from Transnet backlog

21 November 2023 5:09 PM

The hamstrung state-owned enterprise said it's working to clear the backlog, adding that it could take months to conclude.

Former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko appeared in the Middelburg Regional Court on 21 November 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Corruption case against Matshela Koko, 18 others struck off roll

21 November 2023 4:29 PM

The matter relates to billions of rands worth of contracts for work at the Kusile power station that allegedly went to companies linked to Koko’s friends and family.

Picture: 123rf

'South Africans are TIRED.' High crime stats make us an anxious nation

21 November 2023 1:50 PM

The latest crime stats are once again shining a light on the violence we live with.

Oscar Pistorius is escorted into the Pretoria High Court. Picture: Sebabatso Mosamo/EWN.

Murderer Oscar Pistorius could be a free man on Friday

21 November 2023 12:49 PM

Correctional Services has confirmed that the Parole Board will be considering Oscar Pistorius' parole this coming Friday.

@ cepera/123rf.com

'SA eviction law protects both unlawful occupiers and landlords' – lawyer

21 November 2023 12:33 PM

People forget that the right to housing is a social economic right that is justiciable, says public law expert Sithelo Magagula.

The Richards Bay port. Picture: https://www.transnetportterminals.net

Transnet's aged equipment creates backlog with 70k goods containers stuck

21 November 2023 11:47 AM

The hamstrung state-owned enterprise said it's working to clear the backlog, adding that it could take months to conclude.

The first voter registration will be held on the weekend of the 18th and 19th of November 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/ Eyewitness News.

'We can drive voter registration higher with online portal' - IEC

21 November 2023 10:33 AM

Almost 27 million South Africans have officially registered to vote in the 2024 elections.

