



World Television Day is celebrated on 21 November every year to highlight the importance and significance of television in our lives.

The day was declared by the United Nations General Assembly in 1996.

Here are seven interesting facts about the television that you may not know:

1) German inventor Paul Nipkow was the first to achieve static black-and-white television transmission with his famous ‘electric telescope’ in 1884.

2) The word ‘television’ was coined in 1900 by a Russian scientist Constantin Perskyi.

3) The first electronic television was successfully showcased on 7 September 1927.

It was designed by Philo Taylor Farnsworth who had been working on the idea since 1920.

4) ‘The Queen’s Messenger’ was the first television show to be broadcast on TV in 1928.

5) ‘The Crooked Circle’ was the first film to be broadcast on television in 1933.

6) The first television sold for about $400 from 1930 to 1933.

Today, about 5.4 billion people worldwide have a TV in their homes.

7) Television was first introduced in South Africa in 1976.

This article first appeared on 947 : World Television Day: Interesting facts to know about TV