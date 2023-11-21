Murderer Oscar Pistorius could be a free man on Friday
Chrystal Orderson chats with Barbara Friedman about stories trending on social media, including this week's parole board hearing for convicted killer Oscar Pistorius.
Listen below.
Oscar Pistorius’ parole hearing takes place on Friday (24 November).
Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo has confirmed that the Parole Board will consider the former athlete's profile at the end of this week.
Pistorius is currently serving a sentence of 13 years and five months for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine's Day in 2013.
There has been some confusion about when he became eligible for parole.
But last month, a judgment from the Constitutional Court confirmed that the Paralympian became eligible for parole in March this year.
[Correctional services have] fessed up and they're saying now that they blundered.Barbara Friedman
The Correctional Services Department started the parole hearing. It will be on Friday that the parole board will decide whether Oscar is suitable or not for social integration.Barbara Friedman
Pistorius will be given 24-hour police protection when he is eventually released.
They're going to put him into a protection situation because there are so many threats against him.Barbara Friedman, Digital content editor - CapeTalk
RELATED: DCS parole board plans to convene hearing to consider Pistorius' release
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Murderer Oscar Pistorius could be a free man on Friday
