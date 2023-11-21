



Lester Kiewit interviews Brendon Petersen, technology journalist and editor at Reframed.

Petersen says the main reason people are downgrading technologies like cellphones and laptops is to save money.

Despite the constant release of newer tech which is supposedly “faster and better” than predecessors, more and more consumers are settling for older generation technology and models.

Some customers don't want the "latest" things anymore. They just want things to do the basic things, especially in the case of cellphones and laptops, says Kiewit.

Petersen says the cost of things are just too high. Do we need the latest AI tools or features if you won't use it or need it for professional reasons?

You don't need something that can zoom to the moon and back. Brendon Petersen, Editor - Reframed

Petersen notes that manufactures are choosing to provide longer software upgrades so you won't have to upgrade as often since people just want models that can perform core functions like making calls, taking a picture and using WhatsApp.

He adds that there's also an uptake in people buying pre-owned devices and warns that these types of purchases should be from reputable sources .

You should always check that the device is in full working order before purchasing it.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'You don't need devices that zoom to the moon.' Why are people downgrading tech?