MrBeast suffers emotional breakdown after being buried alive for 7 days
YouTuber MrBeast had claustrophobes heading for the hills with his latest video.
The 25-year-old (real name Jimmy Donaldson) was buried alive in a glass coffin for a week, the latest stunt in his battle with T-Series to become the most subscribed YouTube account.
Just 41 000 subscribers separate the two.
“Please don’t try this at home,” he begins, warning his 213 million subscribers.
To survive the stunt, he took some MREs (Meals Ready To Eat) and a Feastables snack, a five-gallon water, and a briefcase marked ‘essentials’.
To ensure his safety, he had someone monitoring him 24/7.
Taking about his game plan, he said, “The goal is to sleep as much through this challenge as possible, for my own sanity”.
To help him pass the time (and make things a little harder for him) his friends played pranks on him such as eating steaks over the burial location.
On day four, MrBeast became overwhelmed and emotional.
“I hope tomorrow’s easier. It’s a weird feeling. I am very tired, but for some reason, I can’t sleep. I don’t know. I’ve never had this happen before. Why am I crying? I don’t know,” he says.
Just two days after the video was posted, it had 64 million views.
Watch the full view below:
[The video might be triggering for some people. Viewer discretion is advised.]
This article first appeared on 947 : MrBeast suffers emotional breakdown after being buried alive for 7 days
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7dYTw-jAYkY
