A war of words in the Middle East: When is a war not a war?
Crystal Orderson speaks to Dr Amiena Peck, a linguistics lecturer at the University of the Western Cape.
Ever since the 7 October attack on Israel by Hamas, news organisations worldwide have grappled with how to describe those groups and individuals on 'both sides' and who they represent.
These days mainstream print and broadcast media jostles alongside the likes of TikTok, Instagram, X (Twitter), and WhatsApp communication, as providers of minute-by-minute news and information.
Often, the manner in which news stories are unfolding is decidedly unpredictable, with contradictory depictions of ‘accurate news’ unfolding.
To some, certain groups are terrorists, to others, they are freedom fighters, and this results in the war of words when it comes to conflict situations.
Peck asks, "how do we find the truth in all of this?"
I think that it is amazing that we can look at images of exactly the same thing and call it by different names.Dr Amiena Peck, Linguistics lecturer - University of the Western Cape
It can be called a war or it can be called a genocide depending on how they see and relate to what is happening, what is unfolding in the Middle East.Dr Amiena Peck, Linguistics lecturer - University of the Western Cape
Peck says French philosopher Jean-François Lyotard expounded the theory of 'the master narrative' - as a one dominant discourse purporting to hold the 'universal truth'.
The idea of a master narrative has been significantly diluted thanks to social media, says Peck.
In media it is not unusual to have a particular narrative that permeates the airwaves and makes people understand their world, however, with social media, we're getting a lot more reports of what is actually happening.Dr Amiena Peck, Linguistics lecturer - University of the Western Cape
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : A war of words in the Middle East: When is a war not a war?
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_54297167_flags-of-palestine-and-israel-painted-on-cracked-wall.html?vti=odzxs7tpknlwltcco1-1-1
