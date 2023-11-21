'South Africans are TIRED.' High crime stats make us an anxious nation





Lester Kiewit speaks with Fatima Seedat, a spokesperson at the South African Depression and Anxiety Group.

About 7000 South Africans were murdered, 13 090 were sexually assaulted and 42 297 were seriously assaulted between July and September this year.

As a nation, we are traumatised by crime, with many of us living behind high walls and electric fences.

SADAG regularly receives calls from victims of violent crime who do not know how to cope with the trauma.

South Africans are tired… a lot of people are feeling near boiling point. Fatima Seedat, Spokesperson - Sadag

