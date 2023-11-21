



Adele has reportedly confirmed her marriage to sports agent and founder of Klutch Sports Group, Rich Paul.

The 16-time Grammy winner made the announcement at English comedian Alan Carr's comedy gig on Saturday.

RELATED: Adele in tears during concert after spotting doctor who delivered her baby

According to concertgoers, Adele was in the audience when Carr asked the crowd if anyone had recently tied the knot, to which the singer shouted 'I did'.

One concertgoer reportedly said, "Adele was sitting right behind me with a friend having the best time. Her security only came in to bring her a snack."

"She didn't care if people knew she was there."

While the pair haven't gone social media official with the announcement, congratulations are in order to the love birds!

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Hello from the other side: Adele marries longtime love Rich Paul!