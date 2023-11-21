Proteas coach on World Cup: ‘Our most successful campaign in history’
Robert Marawa, cricket analyst Gift Xaka and Proteas coach Rob Walter reflect on the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.
Australia beat India by six wickets to walk away with the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup trophy for the sixth time.
Regardless of the loss, Xaba believes India had a phenomenal tournament.
India went undefeated throughout the tournament, barring the final.
They have played exceptionally well, India should be proud of their guys… On the day Australia played well, they read the conditions better, bowled better lines and they batted with calmness.Gift Xaba, cricket analyst
The semi-final curse continued for South Africa after they were knocked out by the World Cup winners in the semi-final.
The team walked away understandably disappointed but immensely proud, says Walter.
We all aspire in the cricket space to hopefully have the same experience they [the Springboks] have, we hope in the future we are able to.Rob Walter, coach – Proteas
Walter adds that it surprises him that people are asking questions about whether or not Proteas captain Temba Bavuma should maintain his captaincy.
We have just come back from winning games and what has to be our most successful campaign in history. Temba this year has been outstanding with a bat. There’s a champions trophy in two years time, the feeling in the camp is very positive and the guys are really committed.Rob Walter, coach – Proteas
On Quinton de Kock’s retirement, Walter describes the batsman and wicket keeper as being one of a kind.
India provides very different conditions from one game to the next, the way he was able to adjust and be the cornerstone for us in the competition. Quinton’s standards have never been doubted... he is not like any other guy.Rob Walter, coach – Proteas
While he does not see more players looking to step away in the near future, Walter will be keeping his eye on the youth pool as the team prepares for the 2027 World Cup.
Watch the full interview below:
This article first appeared on 947 : Proteas coach on World Cup: ‘Our most successful campaign in history’
