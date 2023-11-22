Private sector has no interest in the growth of SA - Khumbudzo Ntshavheni





John Perlman interviews Xhanti Payi, Senior Economist at PwC South Africa.

Listen below.

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni claims the private sector has no interest in the development of the economy.

She made these claims during a post-cabinet briefing when she accused the private sector of "engineering the collapse" of the ANC-led government.

“We have maintained over the period that the performance of the rand and sometimes the performance of the economy has been manipulated by the private sector, which has no interest in the development of this country‚ which continues to engineer and do machination to make sure the government collapses,” said Ntshavheni.

Perlman describes these claims as ludicrous while Payi adds that distrust between the private and public sectors is a key factor undermining South Africa's economy.

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News

