Private sector has no interest in the growth of SA - Khumbudzo Ntshavheni
John Perlman interviews Xhanti Payi, Senior Economist at PwC South Africa.
Listen below.
Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni claims the private sector has no interest in the development of the economy.
She made these claims during a post-cabinet briefing when she accused the private sector of "engineering the collapse" of the ANC-led government.
“We have maintained over the period that the performance of the rand and sometimes the performance of the economy has been manipulated by the private sector, which has no interest in the development of this country‚ which continues to engineer and do machination to make sure the government collapses,” said Ntshavheni.
Perlman describes these claims as ludicrous while Payi adds that distrust between the private and public sectors is a key factor undermining South Africa's economy.
RELATED: Rand manipulation part of private sector's efforts to destabilise govt - Cabinet
This discussion around the rand manipulation needs to be understood better than it's been in the past two days.Xhanti Payi, Senior Economist – PwC South Africa
Source : Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News
More from Local
SA's first solar-powered EV charging station is under construction
Zero Carbon Charge has broken ground on a 100% renewable energy charging station for electric vehicles - the first in a national network.Read More
Will nasty inflation spike push interest rate CUTS even further into the future?
Consumer price inflation rose to 5.9% in October, edging close to the upper limit of the Reserve Bank's target range (6%).Read More
Pirates' Lorch pulled from all club activities until 12 Dec over assault matter
Thembikosi Lorch was convicted of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after he attacked his former girlfriend, Fundiswa Mathithibala, in 2020.Read More
'I'm good, thanks for asking' - Call centre etiquette 101
"It's a thankless job as an agent, you get a lot of abuse."Read More
Joburg EMS on high alert amid heatwave
A heatwave is expected to hit several provinces, including Gauteng, from Wednesday until at least Friday, the South African Weather Service has warned.Read More
Nzimande promises NSFAS will be 'more student-centred' in 2024
The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has made significant changes to be more student-centric.Read More
Repo rate likely to remain unchanged - Investec Chief Economist
The South African Reserve Bank is set to make its final interest rate announcement of the year.Read More
Koko case raises concerns: Is NPA able to prosecute complex State Capture cases?
The Middleburg Regional Court has struck the case against former Eskom boss Matshela Koko off the roll.Read More
OUTA hauls NPA over coals for scrapping Koko graft case, citing ample evidence
The matter relates to billions of rands worth of contracts for work at the Kusile power station that allegedly went to companies linked to former Eskom boss Matshela Koko’s friends and family.Read More
More from Business
Economists split over inflation hike impact on SARB's repo rate decision
The inflation rate increase to 5.9% came in higher than expected, pushing to the edge of the central bank’s target band of 3% and 6%.Read More
Nedbank names Absa exec Jason Quinn as new CEO
Jason Quinn is leaving Absa for Nedbank where he'll take over from Mike Brown who steps down as CEO next year. Bruce Whitfield gets some background on the appointment from Nedbank chairperson Daniel Mminele.Read More
Car insurance: 'Personal use' likely means cover only for COMMUTING to work
Check the fine print of your policy, warns Wendy Knowler. Anything remotely work-related, no matter how ridiculous it may seem, could see your claim denied if you're covered for 'personal use'.Read More
SA's first solar-powered EV charging station is under construction
Zero Carbon Charge has broken ground on a 100% renewable energy charging station for electric vehicles - the first in a national network.Read More
Will nasty inflation spike push interest rate CUTS even further into the future?
Consumer price inflation rose to 5.9% in October, edging close to the upper limit of the Reserve Bank's target range (6%).Read More
Checkmate: Checkers scores win in copycat case against rival Pick n Pay
The dispute rested on the similarity between Checkers’ Forage and Feast brand and Pick n Pay’s competing Crafted Collection.Read More
Consumer price inflation ticked up to 5.9% in October - Stats SA
Stats SA says higher food prices are among factors that pushed up inflation - with milk, eggs and cheese costing consumers even more in October.Read More
Men still earn more than women: 'Pay gap shouldn't even be debated!'
Companies listed on the JSE will no longer be required to disclose their gender pay gap ratios.Read More
Repo rate likely to remain unchanged - Investec Chief Economist
The South African Reserve Bank is set to make its final interest rate announcement of the year.Read More