Corruption case against Matshela Koko, 18 others struck off roll
JOHANNESBURG - The Middelburg Regional Court has struck from the roll the case against former Eskom boss, Matshela Koko, and 18 others.
The court’s found the case has been delayed and unreasonably so.
The matter relates to billions of rands worth of contracts for work at the Kusile power station that allegedly went to companies linked to Koko’s friends and family.
This a year after the first arrests were made and with the matter still not ready for trial.
And on the back of this finding, the court has removed the matter from the roll.
Before delivering his judgment, Magistrate Stanley Jacobs spoke to the inquiry being ‘quite difficult’.
In his ruling, meanwhile, he pointed to how reports indicating the flow of funds, which he believed crucial to the case, were still outstanding.
He further said while the State had blamed the delay in the case, in part, on the Investigating Directorate being under-resourced, this wasn’t enough and the court required evidence.
And ultimately, he’s now found the case has been delayed unreasonably and on the back of submissions from the defence, he has struck the matter from the roll.
He’s also ordered it can only be reinstated in the future with the National Director of Public Prosecution (NDPP)'s permission.
This article first appeared on EWN : Corruption case against Matshela Koko, 18 others struck off roll
Source : Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News
More from Local
Eskom ramps up load shedding to Stage 4 indefinitely
The power utility says four of its power generation units failed to return to service.Read More
R300m youth jobs initiative to allocate funds only once partners meet targets
The Jobs Boost Outcomes Fund was designed by consulting house Krutham, and is part of the Presidential Youth Employment Intervention. It introduces an outcomes-based pay-for-performance model that ensures funds are allocated only upon reaching defined milestones.Read More
We can punch with both hands: Telkom well-placed against competitors says CEO
Group CEO Serame Taukobong on Telkom's half-year results and the future of the part-state owned telecoms company.Read More
Durban's loss is Port Louis' gain - Mauritius benefits from Transnet backlog
The hamstrung state-owned enterprise said it's working to clear the backlog, adding that it could take months to conclude.Read More
'South Africans are TIRED.' High crime stats make us an anxious nation
The latest crime stats are once again shining a light on the violence we live with.Read More
Transnet port crisis: ‘There’s no immediate fix'
Transnet is quickly becoming our new Eskom as is struggles to fulfil its mandate.Read More
Murderer Oscar Pistorius could be a free man on Friday
Correctional Services has confirmed that the Parole Board will be considering Oscar Pistorius' parole this coming Friday.Read More
'SA eviction law protects both unlawful occupiers and landlords' – lawyer
People forget that the right to housing is a social economic right that is justiciable, says public law expert Sithelo Magagula.Read More
Transnet's aged equipment creates backlog with 70k goods containers stuck
The hamstrung state-owned enterprise said it's working to clear the backlog, adding that it could take months to conclude.Read More