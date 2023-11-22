Men still earn more than women: 'Pay gap shouldn't even be debated!'





John Maytham interviews Seeham Samaai, Director of the Women’s Legal Centre.

For many years, a wide range of policies and legislation have been suggested to close the gender pay gap.

The Companies Amendment Bill seeks to legally compel companies to disclose the pay gap between women and men.

However, companies listed on the JSE will no longer be required to disclose their gender pay gap ratios, after a parliamentary committee voted against such requirements.

Samaai says that disclosure is needed in the public interest, and to ensure that there's gender equity.

She adds that employees who are doing the same job with the same responsibilities must get equal pay.

Gender pay gap / Pixabay: geralt

How many years later, and we still have the challenge of a pay gap. Seeham Samaai, Director – Women’s Legal Centre

The pay gap issue; it should not even be debated anymore. Seeham Samaai, Director – Women’s Legal Centre

