PowerBall results: Tuesday, 21 November 2023

702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
R300m youth jobs initiative to allocate funds only once partners meet targets The Jobs Boost Outcomes Fund was designed by consulting house Krutham, and is part of the Presidential Youth Employment Interventi... 21 November 2023 8:58 PM
We can punch with both hands: Telkom well-placed against competitors says CEO Group CEO Serame Taukobong on Telkom's half-year results and the future of the part-state owned telecoms company. 21 November 2023 7:12 PM
Durban's loss is Port Louis' gain - Mauritius benefits from Transnet backlog The hamstrung state-owned enterprise said it's working to clear the backlog, adding that it could take months to conclude. 21 November 2023 5:09 PM
View all Local
ANC to get 39% of votes in 2024 general election - DA poll The DA says South Africa is "at a pivotal moment in its history", and that it is "prepared to form the core of a new majority". 21 November 2023 10:20 AM
DA’s Pappas dismisses homophobic comments amid campaign to be next KZN Premier The premier hopeful has faced homophobic comments made against him since the announcement of his candidature, including from the K... 21 November 2023 8:32 AM
Parly SONA disciplinary hearings against 6 EFF MPs to continue without them EFF leader Julius Malema, who’s included in the matter, stormed out the hearings on Monday. The red berets called for a postponeme... 21 November 2023 7:34 AM
View all Politics
African Bank turnaround strategy on track with second-half rebound The Money Show interviews CEO Kennedy Bungane after African Bank posts its results for the financial year ended September 2023. 21 November 2023 9:38 PM
R300m youth jobs initiative to allocate funds only once partners meet targets The Jobs Boost Outcomes Fund was designed by consulting house Krutham, and is part of the Presidential Youth Employment Interventi... 21 November 2023 8:58 PM
Science shows our mindset DOES affect our outcomes in life Ian Mann reviews 'The Expectation Effect: How Your Mindset Can Change Your World' by David Robson. 21 November 2023 8:15 PM
View all Business
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 21 November 2023 Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. 22 November 2023 5:51 AM
Science shows our mindset DOES affect our outcomes in life Ian Mann reviews 'The Expectation Effect: How Your Mindset Can Change Your World' by David Robson. 21 November 2023 8:15 PM
Guard your wallet - stay safe while shopping online this Black Friday While retailers and stores are gearing up for Black Friday and the Festive Season, so are the fraudsters! 21 November 2023 1:19 PM
View all Lifestyle
Proteas coach on World Cup: ‘Our most successful campaign in history’ The Proteas walked away disappointed but immensely proud, says coach Rob Walter. 21 November 2023 3:28 PM
Was Siya Kolisi's knee recovery a miracle? Surgeon explains... Dr Willem van der Merwe, the specialist knee surgeon who operated on Kolisi’s ACL injury explains the Springbok captain's recovery... 21 November 2023 12:33 PM
'Success comes with knowing your player very well' – Rene Naylor, Bok physio We're proud of the Springboks, but also of the many people who worked behind the scenes to bring home the Rugby World Cup. 21 November 2023 8:40 AM
View all Sport
Hello from the other side: Adele marries longtime love Rich Paul! The singer confirmed she was 'recently married' during her pal's stand up show. 21 November 2023 2:37 PM
MrBeast suffers emotional breakdown after being buried alive for 7 days In his latest YouTube video, MrBeast shows himself being buried alive for seven days. 21 November 2023 1:33 PM
Why Tyla’s global success means South Africa has to explain being coloured again South Africans took Americans to task for their ultimate refusal to respect that Tyla identifies as a coloured woman. 21 November 2023 11:52 AM
View all Entertainment
[BREAKING NEWS] Israel and Hamas swap hostages. Agree to pause fighting Hamas and Israel have agreed to stop fighting for four days and to set free 50 Israeli women and children and 150 Palestinians. 22 November 2023 6:55 AM
A war of words in the Middle East: When is a war not a war? In war, words matter a lot says a linguistics expert. 21 November 2023 5:22 PM
Extraterrestrials or crime syndicates? Sinister events terrorise village in Peru Locals in Peru are convinced that something “very sinister” is at play in their village. 21 November 2023 2:15 PM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
SAPS is losing the war on crime – here’s how it needs to rethink its approach This is a “war” the police can’t win on their own because violent crime in South Africa is a complex phenomenon. 21 November 2023 11:06 AM
Arming crime prevention wardens: 'Our problem is TOO MANY firearms' Crime prevention wardens fight crime in specific areas in Gauteng but without guns. 16 November 2023 1:50 PM
MANDY WIENER: How to get young people to vote... Representation! The youngest adult members of our society must be convinced to vote, but how? Representation is the key, writes Mandy Wiener. 16 November 2023 6:21 AM
View all Opinion
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 21 November 2023

22 November 2023 5:51 AM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
Lotto PowerBall
PowerBall plus

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers.

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 21 November 2023 are as follows:

PowerBall: 03, 13, 24, 45, 49 PB: 10

PowerBall Plus: 04, 06, 20, 21, 46 PB: 12

For more details visit the National Lottery website.


This article first appeared on EWN : PowerBall results: Tuesday, 21 November 2023




22 November 2023 5:51 AM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
Lotto PowerBall
PowerBall plus

More from Lifestyle

Image credit: David Robson on X @d_a_robson

Science shows our mindset DOES affect our outcomes in life

21 November 2023 8:15 PM

Ian Mann reviews 'The Expectation Effect: How Your Mindset Can Change Your World' by David Robson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Black Friday / Pexels: Karolina Grabowska

Guard your wallet - stay safe while shopping online this Black Friday

21 November 2023 1:19 PM

While retailers and stores are gearing up for Black Friday and the Festive Season, so are the fraudsters!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Sven Scheuermeier on unsplash.com

World Television Day: Interesting facts to know about TV

21 November 2023 1:07 PM

We look at seven fun facts about the television.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TikTok / Pexels: cottonbro studio

'You don't need devices that zoom to the moon.' Why are people downgrading tech?

21 November 2023 12:52 PM

A technology journalist speaks about why people are choosing to downgrade their tech.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Watching TV, illegal streaming, piracy / Pexels: JESHOOTS.com

Illegal streaming sites: 'When the price is too good to be true, it's THEFT'

21 November 2023 12:17 PM

Not only is it illegal, but you're putting yourself at risk of being a victim of cybercrime.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Air pollution / Pexels: Pixabay

Climate complacency: even the most informed are taking the easy option – study

21 November 2023 11:17 AM

We know the problem and we know how to solve it, but we seem incapable of action.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© vadymvdrobot/123rf.com

TikTok has a startling amount of sexual content easily accessible to children

21 November 2023 11:14 AM

When it comes to TikTok, our efforts should be poured into equipping young users with media literacy skills.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab from @ryan_cole_chef on Instagram

Meet Cape Town's Chef of the Year, Ryan Cole of Salsify at the Roundhouse

21 November 2023 11:04 AM

Cole won double recognition as Chef of the Year from industry judges and peers at the annual Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© phonlamaiphoto/123rf.com

SA university students use AI to help them understand – not to avoid work

20 November 2023 3:13 PM

Through their use of AI tools, students can tailor content to address their specific strengths and weaknesses, to have a more engaged learning experience.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Online banking, banking app / Pixabay: Tumisu

[BEWARE] The festive season is here and banking app kidnappings are on the rise

20 November 2023 1:20 PM

These are the banking app kidnapping trends to be aware of during the festive season and all-year round.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

