PowerBall results: Tuesday, 21 November 2023
JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 21 November 2023 are as follows:
PowerBall: 03, 13, 24, 45, 49 PB: 10
PowerBall Plus: 04, 06, 20, 21, 46 PB: 12
For more details visit the National Lottery website.
#DrawResults for 21/11/23 are:' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) November 21, 2023
#PowerBall: 03, 13, 24, 45, 49#PowerBall: 10#PowerBallPLUS: 04, 06, 20, 21, 46#PowerBall: 12 pic.twitter.com/n2qYIDlA0A
This article first appeared on EWN : PowerBall results: Tuesday, 21 November 2023
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/RSsqjpezn6o
