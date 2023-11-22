Streaming issues? Report here
702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
Eskom ramps up load shedding to Stage 4 indefinitely

22 November 2023 6:37 AM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
Load Shedding by Eskom
Kgosientsho Ramokgopa

The power utility says four of its power generation units failed to return to service.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has announced the implementation of Stage 4 load shedding "until further notice" on Wednesday, citing "insufficient emergency reserves and generation capacity".

The power utility says four of its power generation units failed to return to service.

This is despite Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa saying some units were expected to return to service on Monday.

On Sunday, Ramokgopa noted that the last two weeks were the worst that Eskom had had for some time.

The power utility said it would keep a watchful eye on the national power grid and communicate any noteworthy changes to the public.


This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom ramps up load shedding to Stage 4 indefinitely




