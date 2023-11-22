Eskom ramps up load shedding to Stage 4 indefinitely
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has announced the implementation of Stage 4 load shedding "until further notice" on Wednesday, citing "insufficient emergency reserves and generation capacity".
The power utility says four of its power generation units failed to return to service.
This is despite Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa saying some units were expected to return to service on Monday.
On Sunday, Ramokgopa noted that the last two weeks were the worst that Eskom had had for some time.
The power utility said it would keep a watchful eye on the national power grid and communicate any noteworthy changes to the public.
This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom ramps up load shedding to Stage 4 indefinitely
More from Local
SA's first solar-powered EV charging station is under construction
Zero Carbon Charge has broken ground on a 100% renewable energy charging station for electric vehicles - the first in a national network.Read More
Will nasty inflation spike push interest rate CUTS even further into the future?
Consumer price inflation rose to 5.9% in October, edging close to the upper limit of the Reserve Bank's target range (6%).Read More
Pirates' Lorch pulled from all club activities until 12 Dec over assault matter
Thembikosi Lorch was convicted of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after he attacked his former girlfriend, Fundiswa Mathithibala, in 2020.Read More
'I'm good, thanks for asking' - Call centre etiquette 101
"It's a thankless job as an agent, you get a lot of abuse."Read More
Joburg EMS on high alert amid heatwave
A heatwave is expected to hit several provinces, including Gauteng, from Wednesday until at least Friday, the South African Weather Service has warned.Read More
Nzimande promises NSFAS will be 'more student-centred' in 2024
The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has made significant changes to be more student-centric.Read More
Repo rate likely to remain unchanged - Investec Chief Economist
The South African Reserve Bank is set to make its final interest rate announcement of the year.Read More
Koko case raises concerns: Is NPA able to prosecute complex State Capture cases?
The Middleburg Regional Court has struck the case against former Eskom boss Matshela Koko off the roll.Read More
OUTA hauls NPA over coals for scrapping Koko graft case, citing ample evidence
The matter relates to billions of rands worth of contracts for work at the Kusile power station that allegedly went to companies linked to former Eskom boss Matshela Koko’s friends and family.Read More