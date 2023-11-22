For every 10 hostages released, we’ll stop fighting for a day - Netanyahu





International correspondent Adam Gilchrist joins John Maytham.

Residents of Gaza will have four days of peace after weeks of intense fighting and bombardment after Hamas and Israel reached a deal.

In a major diplomatic breakthrough, Hamas has agreed to release 50 hostages in exchange for Israel freeing 150 Palestinians who have been imprisoned.

The deal was brokered by Qatar.

According to reports, both sides will release women and children in this exchange.

However, this brief pause does not spell the end of the war or the assault on Gaza.

Demonstrator calling for a ceasefire during the March for Palestine in Montreal/ Wikimedia Commons: JBouchez

Benjamin Netanyahu says the release of every additional ten hostages will result in another additional day in the pause of fighting. Adam Gilchrist, International News Correspondent

It is weird to think of trading people’s lives as a commodity in time. Adam Gilchrist, International News Correspondent

