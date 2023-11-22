Bafana Bafana vs Rwanda: 'The match should not have gone ahead'
Africa Melane speaks to football journalist Sizwe Mbebe.
(Listen to the interview in the audio below.)
South Africa missed their chance to take control of CAF Group C of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.
The pitch was rendered nearly unplayable by an earlier rainstorm that left large puddles on the field.
The match should have not gone ahead.Sizwe Mbebe, football journalist
Yorrrrr dear me, this pitch already looks water-logged from the rain and the match hasn't started 🌧️🤕😭' Sahil Ebrahim (@sahil_e_) November 21, 2023
20 mins from kick-off
🇷🇼 Rwanda vs Bafana Bafana 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/IJyRTDTaPq
Bafana Bafana was unable to adapt to the wet surface and the home side led in the 12th minute.
In the second half, Bafana’s attempts at a comeback proved futile, resulting in a 2–0 defeat.
From the approach, they [Bafana] did everything wrong. There was no way there was football going to be played there. I don’t know why Bafana Bafana even tried to play football. As a result, they were punished by ugly goals. Rwanda themselves don’t know how they scored.Sizwe Mbebe, football journalist
Bafana continually tried to play the ball into the box and create the chance instead of just taking the chances themselves, argues Mbebe.
We needed to try sometimes to just push it forward and hope for the second ball, hope they make a mistake and capitalise like that… We have to learn sometimes to do things ugly because the result now speaks 2–0… That game was set up to be a war and we don’t come back with scars.Sizwe Mbebe, football journalist
This article first appeared on 947 : Bafana Bafana vs Rwanda: 'The match should not have gone ahead'
