Koko case raises concerns: Is NPA able to prosecute complex State Capture cases?





Africa Melane speaks with Karam Singh, Executive Director at Corruption Watch.

The case relates to billions of rands for work at Kusile Power Station that were allegedly given to companies linked to Koko’s family and friends.

The case was struck off the roll as a year had passed since the first arrests and the matter was not yet ready for trial.

The court found that this amounted to unreasonable delays.

As a result, Koko and 18 others are seemingly avoiding legal action for their alleged involvement with corruption.

Singh says that this is extremely disappointing as it is the second corruption case to be withdrawn this year.

Former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko appeared in the Middelburg Regional Court on 21 November 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

It raises real concerns about the capacity of the NPA to effectively prosecute these complex state capture cases. Karam Singh, Executive Director - Corruption Watch

The case can be re-enrolled, and most likely will be, but it would require the permission of the National Director of Public Prosecution (NDPP).