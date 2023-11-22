Mbalula on suspension of ANC mayor in FS: 'Gone are the days of asinavalo'





JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has instructed the party in the Free State to suspend and recall Kopanong Mayor Xolani Tseletsele with immediate effect for swearing at and threatening a resident.

The incident, which is understood to have taken place two weeks ago in the Jagersfontein area, was caught on camera.

In the video, Tseletsele can be seen verbally attacking a resident believed to have complained about potholes on Facebook.

The man was at his private residence with his young children, who were visibly upset by the confrontation.

Mbalula announced on Tuesday night that Tseletsele would undergo disciplinary processes and be subjected to the ANC’s integrity committee.

In an election year the ANC, often accused of being arrogant, is likely to leave nothing to chance.

This was a hard lesson Tseletsele learned after being suspended with immediate effect by the party on Tuesday.

Mbalula described Tseletsele’s behaviour as disgusting and a threat to the brand ANC.

“Gone are the days of asinavalo. We must have fear of our people, even if they swear at us, [or] show their anger at us.”

Mbalula’s announcement came just hours after Tseletsele posted a so-called apology on Facebook.

In it, the now-suspended mayor said it was not like he murdered or sexually assaulted anyone.

