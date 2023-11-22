Checkmate: Checkers scores win in copycat case against rival Pick n Pay
Marius Gerber (Intellectual Property Specialist at Witz Inc) speaks to Aubrey Masango about a recent court case in which Checkers scored a win over Pick'n Pay over a copycat product.
Listen below.
Retailer Pick n Pay will appeal a Western Cape High Court ruling that the packaging of a 'luxury' range of its products is 'suspiciously similar’ to that of supermarket rival Checkers' speciality range.
The court indicted the retailer for selling the products which it found resembled those of its competitor too closely.
In the ruling, the court said that it was ‘highly probable’ that customers would believe the Pick n Pay products originated from the same manufacturer as the Checkers line.
Forage and Feast is the Checkers brand, Crafted Collection is the Pick'n'Pay brand... in their outlets, Checkers sells around 2.5 million of these products annually.Marius Gerber, Intellectual Property Specialist - Witz Incorporated
Three years ago, Shoprite Checkers unveiled its premium range of products under the label 'Forage and Feast'.
Intellectual property lawyer Marius Gerber explains that Pick n Pay later created a similar 'luxury' brand (Crafted Collection) to compete in the fine foods space.
The packaging that PnP's graphic designers developed for the Crafted Collection products turned out to be, in the opinion of Checkers, way too close to the packaging that Checkers was using.Marius Gerber, Intellectual Property Specialist - Witz Incorporated
There is a wrong in South African law called 'passing off'... so basically it means Checkers is saying... 'We believe what PnP has done is created a similar look and feel and that is likely to lead to deception and confusion'.Marius Gerber, Intellectual Property Specialist - Witz Incorporated
In her ruling, Judge Patricia Goliath said:
“A cursory look at the respective products reveals that the visual similarities between the get-ups are remarkable. The colour combination of navy blue and gold is being used in similar proportions. The packaging and bottling of the products are identical... the artistic layout of the products is also remarkably similar."
Source : Shoprite Holdings
