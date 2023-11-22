[WATCH] ‘$80 for lines in my hair?’ Woman HORRIFIED by cornrows price in NZ
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn about what’s gone viral.
(Listen to the interview in the audio below, skip to 02:41)
Whenever you travel overseas there is a bit of exchange rate maths you have to do in your head before making a purchase.
However, sometimes once you’ve worked it out (or if you skipped trying to figure it out) you realise your bank account is in for a shock.
One woman needed to have cornrows done in New Zealand and with the exchange rate found it would cost her the equivalent of R900.
$80 for lines in my natural hair??South African living in New Zealand
@_.sovereignmango._ Im learning a lot financially 😅 #livinginnewzealand #fyp #fypnz #fypsa #hair ♬ original sound - Meesh
