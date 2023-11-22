Consumer price inflation ticked up to 5.9% in October - Stats SA

Streaming issues? Report here
702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
SA's first solar-powered EV charging station is under construction Zero Carbon Charge has broken ground on a 100% renewable energy charging station for electric vehicles - the first in a national... 22 November 2023 8:00 PM
Will nasty inflation spike push interest rate CUTS even further into the future? Consumer price inflation rose to 5.9% in October, edging close to the upper limit of the Reserve Bank's target range (6%). 22 November 2023 7:04 PM
Pirates' Lorch pulled from all club activities until 12 Dec over assault matter Thembikosi Lorch was convicted of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after he attacked his former girlfriend, Fundi... 22 November 2023 4:44 PM
View all Local
MANDY WIENER: The government is failing – do not ignore the red flag reports Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says the government has done a great job. The state of the nation is the private sector’s fault. 23 November 2023 6:39 AM
Mbalula on suspension of ANC mayor in FS: 'Gone are the days of asinavalo' In a video posted to social media Kopanong Mayor Xolani Tseletsele verbally attacked an unhappy resident at his private residence,... 22 November 2023 10:42 AM
ANC to get 39% of votes in 2024 general election - DA poll The DA says South Africa is "at a pivotal moment in its history", and that it is "prepared to form the core of a new majority". 21 November 2023 10:20 AM
View all Politics
Economists split over inflation hike impact on SARB's repo rate decision The inflation rate increase to 5.9% came in higher than expected, pushing to the edge of the central bank’s target band of 3% and... 23 November 2023 7:01 AM
Nedbank names Absa exec Jason Quinn as new CEO Jason Quinn is leaving Absa for Nedbank where he'll take over from Mike Brown who steps down as CEO next year. Bruce Whitfield get... 22 November 2023 9:33 PM
Car insurance: 'Personal use' likely means cover only for COMMUTING to work Check the fine print of your policy, warns Wendy Knowler. Anything remotely work-related, no matter how ridiculous it may seem, co... 22 November 2023 8:26 PM
View all Business
Lottery results: Wednesday, 22 November 2023 Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won. 23 November 2023 5:34 AM
SA's first solar-powered EV charging station is under construction Zero Carbon Charge has broken ground on a 100% renewable energy charging station for electric vehicles - the first in a national... 22 November 2023 8:00 PM
Getting unwanted calls from estate agents looking to sell your home? Read this These calls can be quite annoying, but what's more concerning is where they're getting your details from. 22 November 2023 4:48 PM
View all Lifestyle
Andile Dlamini on Sundowns Ladies CAF victory: 'This is our dream' Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies have become the first team to win the CAF Women’s Champions League twice. 22 November 2023 2:37 PM
Why are football fanatics so fanatical? New study sheds light on the madness A new study finds out how soccer/football fanaticism impacts cerebral activity. 22 November 2023 1:12 PM
Bafana Bafana vs Rwanda: 'The match should not have gone ahead' Bafana Bafana was unable to adapt to the wet conditions, resulting in a 2–0 defeat. 22 November 2023 9:00 AM
View all Sport
Miriam Makeba Foundation celebrates Mama Africa with showcase in Braamfontein This year marks 15 years since her passing. 22 November 2023 1:37 PM
BBC pulls the handbrake on Top Gear, removing show from TV after 46 years After 46 years, the broadcaster ‘has decided to rest the show’ after Freddie Flintoff's crash. 22 November 2023 1:06 PM
Edenglen High School very proud of alumni Tyla’s success – choir teacher Before Tyla was a global success, she was a shy choir girl, said her high school choir teacher. 22 November 2023 11:18 AM
View all Entertainment
'Germans killed 300 000 Tanzanians in early 1900s. Call it by name: genocide' The lack of genocidal directives doesn’t imply a lack of genocidal intent, argues Professor Klaus Bachmann. 22 November 2023 12:05 PM
Gaza war: How investigators would find and verify underground military complexes The only true way to be definitive about the presence of subsurface structures in Gaza is by physical investigation. 22 November 2023 11:32 AM
For every 10 hostages released, we’ll stop fighting for a day - Netanyahu Israel and Hamas have agreed to a temporary pause in fighting and the swapping of hostages. 22 November 2023 8:43 AM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
'Germans killed 300 000 Tanzanians in early 1900s. Call it by name: genocide' The lack of genocidal directives doesn’t imply a lack of genocidal intent, argues Professor Klaus Bachmann. 22 November 2023 12:05 PM
Science shows our mindset DOES affect our outcomes in life Ian Mann reviews 'The Expectation Effect: How Your Mindset Can Change Your World' by David Robson. 21 November 2023 8:15 PM
SAPS is losing the war on crime – here’s how it needs to rethink its approach This is a “war” the police can’t win on their own because violent crime in South Africa is a complex phenomenon. 21 November 2023 11:06 AM
View all Opinion
Consumer price inflation ticked up to 5.9% in October - Stats SA

22 November 2023 11:37 AM
by Nokukhanya Mntambo
Tags:
Stats SA
Consumer price inflation

Stats SA says higher food prices are among factors that pushed up inflation - with milk, eggs and cheese costing consumers even more in October.

JOHANNESBURG - Consumer price inflation (CPI) has increased for a third consecutive month, jumping to 5.9% in October.

It comes up from 5.4% in the previous month.

Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) released the latest CPI reading on Wednesday.

It says higher food prices are among factors that pushed up costing consumers even more in October.

"Milk, eggs and cheese inflation quickened to 12,4% from 11,2% in September. Egg prices rose sharply in October, with the price index increasing by 13,4% from September. This pushed the annual rate to 24,4%.

"Consumer prices increased on average by 0,9% between September and October, the highest monthly rise in three months," said Stats SA.

EGG PRICES RISE AMID AVIAN FLU EPIDEMIC

The price for eggs rose sharply in October – mostly pushed up by the high demand for poultry products during the devastating avian flu outbreak.

The culling of millions of chickens led to shortages and panic-buying from anxious consumers.

During this period – Western Cape consumers felt the most pain with a tray of six eggs costing about R6 more in October.

This means consumers were paying more than R24 for half a dozen eggs.

Gauteng consumers had to fork out an additional R4 over the same period.

Stats SA says the Free State is the only province that bucked the trend – with breakfast in that province slightly cheaper.

Accelerated transport costs in October also contributed to higher inflation.


This article first appeared on EWN : Consumer price inflation ticked up to 5.9% in October - Stats SA




More from Business

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) Governor Lesetja Kganyago in studio with Clement Manyathela. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702.

Economists split over inflation hike impact on SARB's repo rate decision

23 November 2023 7:01 AM

The inflation rate increase to 5.9% came in higher than expected, pushing to the edge of the central bank’s target band of 3% and 6%.

Read More arrow_forward

Nedbank has appointed Absa financial director Jason Quinn as its new CEO. Image supplied

Nedbank names Absa exec Jason Quinn as new CEO

22 November 2023 9:33 PM

Jason Quinn is leaving Absa for Nedbank where he'll take over from Mike Brown who steps down as CEO next year. Bruce Whitfield gets some background on the appointment from Nedbank chairperson Daniel Mminele.

Read More arrow_forward

© bowie15/123rf.com

Car insurance: 'Personal use' likely means cover only for COMMUTING to work

22 November 2023 8:26 PM

Check the fine print of your policy, warns Wendy Knowler. Anything remotely work-related, no matter how ridiculous it may seem, could see your claim denied if you're covered for 'personal use'.

Read More arrow_forward

Image credit: Zero Carbon Charge on Facebook (Charge.co.za)

SA's first solar-powered EV charging station is under construction

22 November 2023 8:00 PM

Zero Carbon Charge has broken ground on a 100% renewable energy charging station for electric vehicles - the first in a national network.

Read More arrow_forward

Wallet squeezed by inflation (pixabay.com, 2018)

Will nasty inflation spike push interest rate CUTS even further into the future?

22 November 2023 7:04 PM

Consumer price inflation rose to 5.9% in October, edging close to the upper limit of the Reserve Bank's target range (6%).

Read More arrow_forward

Image of Checkers supermarket - Shoprite Holdings

Checkmate: Checkers scores win in copycat case against rival Pick n Pay

22 November 2023 1:54 PM

The dispute rested on the similarity between Checkers’ Forage and Feast brand and Pick n Pay’s competing Crafted Collection.

Read More arrow_forward

Gender pay gap / Pixabay: geralt

Men still earn more than women: 'Pay gap shouldn't even be debated!'

22 November 2023 11:35 AM

Companies listed on the JSE will no longer be required to disclose their gender pay gap ratios.

Read More arrow_forward

Picture: pixabay.com

Repo rate likely to remain unchanged - Investec Chief Economist

22 November 2023 10:18 AM

The South African Reserve Bank is set to make its final interest rate announcement of the year.

Read More arrow_forward

Former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko appeared in the Middelburg Regional Court on 21 November 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Koko case raises concerns: Is NPA able to prosecute complex State Capture cases?

22 November 2023 9:13 AM

The Middleburg Regional Court has struck the case against former Eskom boss Matshela Koko off the roll.

Read More arrow_forward

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News

Private sector has no interest in the growth of SA - Khumbudzo Ntshavheni

22 November 2023 8:20 AM

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni is accusing the private sector of "engineering the collapse" of the government.

Read More arrow_forward

Trending

MANDY WIENER: The government is failing – do not ignore the red flag reports

Opinion Politics

Lottery results: Wednesday, 22 November 2023

Lifestyle

Economists split over inflation hike impact on SARB's repo rate decision

Business

EWN Highlights

Lottery results: Wednesday, 22 November 2023

23 November 2023 7:34 AM

The day that was: ANC pothole mayor suspended, a heatwave in SA

22 November 2023 10:21 PM

Kwezanamuhla: Kusazoshisa eGoli namaphethelo

22 November 2023 10:17 PM

