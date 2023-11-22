Why are football fanatics so fanatical? New study sheds light on the madness
Lester Kiewit speaks to Adam Gilchrist about a new study that looks into how soccer fanaticism impacts cerebral activity.
Researchers in Santiago, Chile examined the brain mechanisms behind the fanatic behaviour around football.
Fanaticism is a phenomenon of excessive devotion to the point of being unreasonable or obsessive.
The study involved 43 male fans of the two most popular Chilean football teams.
The participants underwent a functional MRI - a type of scan that can track and map brain activity by detecting changes in the brain’s blood flow.
The objective of the study was to understand the reason behind the behaviour of football fans by measuring their brains as they watch games.
This study aims to shed light on the behaviours and dynamics associated with extreme rivalry, aggression and social affiliation within and between groups of fanatics.Francisco Zamorano Mendieta, Universidad San Sebastian
The study shows:
1) Responses to watching sport is a reflection on how your brain is wired.
2) Different parts of football fans' brains are activated when their favourite team scores or concedes goals.
3) The hub that regulates brain control and the increasing likelihood of violent behaviour alters while watching games, which explains why fans get heated and are "willing to kick the daylights out of each other".
4) The same fanaticism people have for football is mirrored in politics, religion, spirituality and identity issues.
These results will be presented at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA).
Why's that guy so nutty about football? Because he's nutty about football, isn't it?Adam Gilchrist
