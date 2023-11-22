Nzimande promises NSFAS will be 'more student-centred' in 2024
Crystal Orderson speaks with Barbara Friedman about this and other stories trending online.
(Listen to the interview in the audio below, skip to 04:05.)
Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister Blade Nzimande spoke on the new NSFAS model at a briefing on Tuesday.
This model includes direct payments to students and will not require 2024 applicants to submit supporting documents when they apply.
RELATED: Almost 100k NSFAS-funded students left in the lurch over November allowances
Instead, Sassa, SARS and the Department of Home Affairs will verify student declarations, needing input from students only when NSFAS cannot verify parental relationships.
I know this was a big issue in all of the criticisms for the last while.Barbara Friedman, Digital Content Editor
Nzimande also vowed that if anyone 'robs' NSFAS they will 'come for them'.
The fact that you have to say that… that is just South Africa, isn’t it?Barbara Friedman, Digital Content Editor
Applications for NSFAS are open and will close on 31 January.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Nzimande promises NSFAS will be 'more student-centred' in 2024
Source : GCIS
More from Local
SA's first solar-powered EV charging station is under construction
Zero Carbon Charge has broken ground on a 100% renewable energy charging station for electric vehicles - the first in a national network.Read More
Will nasty inflation spike push interest rate CUTS even further into the future?
Consumer price inflation rose to 5.9% in October, edging close to the upper limit of the Reserve Bank's target range (6%).Read More
Pirates' Lorch pulled from all club activities until 12 Dec over assault matter
Thembikosi Lorch was convicted of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after he attacked his former girlfriend, Fundiswa Mathithibala, in 2020.Read More
'I'm good, thanks for asking' - Call centre etiquette 101
"It's a thankless job as an agent, you get a lot of abuse."Read More
Joburg EMS on high alert amid heatwave
A heatwave is expected to hit several provinces, including Gauteng, from Wednesday until at least Friday, the South African Weather Service has warned.Read More
Repo rate likely to remain unchanged - Investec Chief Economist
The South African Reserve Bank is set to make its final interest rate announcement of the year.Read More
Koko case raises concerns: Is NPA able to prosecute complex State Capture cases?
The Middleburg Regional Court has struck the case against former Eskom boss Matshela Koko off the roll.Read More
OUTA hauls NPA over coals for scrapping Koko graft case, citing ample evidence
The matter relates to billions of rands worth of contracts for work at the Kusile power station that allegedly went to companies linked to former Eskom boss Matshela Koko’s friends and family.Read More
Private sector has no interest in the growth of SA - Khumbudzo Ntshavheni
Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni is accusing the private sector of "engineering the collapse" of the government.Read More