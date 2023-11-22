Miriam Makeba Foundation celebrates Mama Africa with showcase in Braamfontein





Bongani Bingwa catches up with Miriam Makeba Foundation event coordinator Aaron Kubai ahead of its ‘Mama Africa’ tribute show.

(Listen to the discussion below.)

The Miriam Makeba Foundation’s Legacy Series presents ‘Mama Africa’, a tribute to Miriam Makeba in Braamfontein on Sunday, 26 November.

Makeba was a humanitarian and musical icon.

This year marks 15 years since her passing.

[Miriam Makeba] was the greatest of them all in Africa. Mama was representing Africa in music and activism. Aaron Kubai, event coordinator - Miriam Makeba Foundation

Attendees can look forward to performances by the likes of Zenzi Makeba Lee, Afrika Mkhize, Dalisu Ndlazi, Sphelelo Mazibuko and Lindelani Makeba Lee.

Tickets to the showcase are still available on Quicket.