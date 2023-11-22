Consumer Trends report reveals what consumers want from brands in 2024
Crystal Orderson speaks to Rubab Abdoolla, Euromonitor International Research Consultant.
(Listen to the interview in the audio below)
Consumer trends have evolved over time to match overall global interests.
According to the report, consumers want to ensure that how they spend their money aligns with their overall beliefs, benefits their personal health and financial well-being, and they are swayed by personalised content.
One thing that has been noticed according to Abdoolla, is that AI is playing a role in consumer behaviour.
Consumers are making use of ChatGPT and similar programmes to make shopping lists and plan mundane tasks, which then affects their choices.
In addition to this, she says sustainability has become extremely important and consumers want brands to prove their commitment to the environment rather than just ‘greenwashing.’
RELATED: Pick n Pay launches 'zero- waste' store in hopes of halving food wastage by 2030
Consumers want businesses to prove that what they are doing has a genuine impact.Rubab Abdoolla, Euromonitor International Research Consultant
Brands do not only need to prove their commitment to sustainability, but also need to align to the consumers overall social and political beliefs.
One of the primary focuses for South African consumers is affordability, especially as so many of us face economic struggles.
We see consumers increasingly using clever strategies to get the very best deals.Rubab Abdoolla, Euromonitor International Research Consultant
Finally, consumers are very interested in products that are proven to have health and wellness benefits.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Consumer Trends report reveals what consumers want from brands in 2024
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/wavebreakmediamicro/wavebreakmediamicro1605/wavebreakmediamicro160505826/57116940-customer-looking-at-a-product-at-the-supermarket.jpg
More from Lifestyle
Lottery results: Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.Read More
Car insurance: 'Personal use' likely means cover only for COMMUTING to work
Check the fine print of your policy, warns Wendy Knowler. Anything remotely work-related, no matter how ridiculous it may seem, could see your claim denied if you're covered for 'personal use'.Read More
SA's first solar-powered EV charging station is under construction
Zero Carbon Charge has broken ground on a 100% renewable energy charging station for electric vehicles - the first in a national network.Read More
Getting unwanted calls from estate agents looking to sell your home? Read this
These calls can be quite annoying, but what's more concerning is where they're getting your details from.Read More
Free messaging app useful for disadvantaged South African students? Not so much
South African higher education is plagued by inequalities due to the social and economic legacies of apartheid.Read More
Why are football fanatics so fanatical? New study sheds light on the madness
A new study finds out how soccer/football fanaticism impacts cerebral activity.Read More
People in the dating streets: What is caspering and is it kinder than ghosting?
We know ghosting but have you heard of its 'kinder' alternative, caspering?Read More
[WATCH] ‘$80 for lines in my hair?’ Woman HORRIFIED by cornrows price in NZ
A woman was shocked when she realised how expensive it is to get cornrows in New Zealand.Read More
Earth is 2 degrees hotter than it was pre-industrial period – what's going on?
So – we haven’t failed, yet. But we are on a rapidly warming planet – and we can now clearly see the effect.Read More