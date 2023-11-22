Andile Dlamini on Sundowns Ladies CAF victory: 'This is our dream'





Robert Marawa speaks to Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies following their spectacular victory at the CAF Women’s Champions League final.

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies lifted the CAF Women’s Champions League trophy over the weekend after being Sporting Casablanca 3-0 in the final on 19 November.

They received a warm welcome from fans at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday, 21 November.

The champions are in town!



Our African Queens received a warm welcome from the Yellow Nation 🏆🌟 #Sundowns #CAFWCL pic.twitter.com/efCEsulFTS ' Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) November 21, 2023

Sundowns is the first side to win the tournament twice, having first won in 2021 during the tournament’s inaugural year.

Reflecting on the journey to the final, Coach Jerry Tshabalala says it was a tough one.

Today when I see this medal on my neck, I see that all the hard work, the sacrifices, they are currently bearing the fruits… we are going to have two stars on the jersey that we are playing with. Jerry Tshabalala, coach - Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies

Goalkeeper Andile Dlamini was also named Goalkeeper of the Tournament after conceding ZERO goals in the net.

While this is the second time the team has won the title, Dlamini reaffirms that she and the team are not done quite yet.

It has to keep on going on, especially to inspire the next generation, to inspire those girls that want to play football but don’t have hope in women’s football growing. This is that hope. Andile Dlamini, goalkeeper – Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies

This is our dream. We always wanted to go back and take the trophy because we feel like everyone works hard. Coach screams at the top of his lungs and we didn’t want him to go back to South Africa a sad coach. Andile Dlamini, goalkeeper – Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies

This Mamelodi Sundowns team has a lot of individuals that are incredible and they come from disadvantaged backgrounds and they are doing absolutely great right now. Andile Dlamini, goalkeeper – Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies

