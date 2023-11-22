SA's first solar-powered EV charging station is under construction





Bruce Whitfield interviews Andries Malherbe, co-founder and director of Zero Carbon Charge.

South Africans tend to guffaw when someone gets excited about the option of using electric vehicles here.

How will you recharge your car? they ask.

Well, Zero Carbon Charge is sidestepping the problem of the Eskom grid with its plan for a national network of 100% renewable energy-powered EV charging stations.

The first solar-powered facility is now under construction after the company broke ground in Wolmaransstad in North West this week.

The EV charging station contractor says the network will comprise 120 stations spaced at 150-kilometre intervals.

"Our mission is to build a national network of green energy-powered, ultra-fast chargers approximately 150km apart, covering all the strategic highways and major routes in South Africa."

Bruce Whitfield talks to Andries Malherbe, co-founder and director of Zero Carbon Charge, and asks why Wolmaransstad was picked for the first site of all places?

It was simply a question of merit, Malherbe says.

The North West province and the town of Wolmaransstad were enthusiastic and got all of their approvals done - they were our first approved site.... It's a great distance from Johannesburg, but it's on a really busy road to Kimberley and on to Cape Town... Andries Malherbe, Co-founder - Zero Carbon Charge

When we get into a car, we like to be able to drive anywhere we want within reason, Malherbe notes.

And once their planned network is established he says, you would never be more than 150 kms from an 'ultra-fast charging' station which would top up your EV in 15-20 minutes.

Our plan is to cover 18 000 kms of South African highways, basically all the Ns down to the N18, and a couple of the big Rs. It means no matter where you drive, from Cape Town to the Zim border or from the Namibian border to Durban... you would never be more than 150 kms from one of our charging stations.. Andries Malherbe, Co-founder - Zero Carbon Charge

Depending on funding, the company will be building for at least two years on the network.

"It will take us to 2025 to get our network done, but we're having success with raising money and we're quite confident that well be able to do that."

Malherbe says half their sites are at fairly well-known destinations, like large farm stalls, where there is a lot of security and general movement to start with.

They also have their own elaborate security plan around physical security and the security of personnel, he adds.

