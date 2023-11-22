SA's first solar-powered EV charging station is under construction
Bruce Whitfield interviews Andries Malherbe, co-founder and director of Zero Carbon Charge.
South Africans tend to guffaw when someone gets excited about the option of using electric vehicles here.
How will you recharge your car? they ask.
Well, Zero Carbon Charge is sidestepping the problem of the Eskom grid with its plan for a national network of 100% renewable energy-powered EV charging stations.
The first solar-powered facility is now under construction after the company broke ground in Wolmaransstad in North West this week.
The EV charging station contractor says the network will comprise 120 stations spaced at 150-kilometre intervals.
"Our mission is to build a national network of green energy-powered, ultra-fast chargers approximately 150km apart, covering all the strategic highways and major routes in South Africa."
Bruce Whitfield talks to Andries Malherbe, co-founder and director of Zero Carbon Charge, and asks why Wolmaransstad was picked for the first site of all places?
It was simply a question of merit, Malherbe says.
The North West province and the town of Wolmaransstad were enthusiastic and got all of their approvals done - they were our first approved site.... It's a great distance from Johannesburg, but it's on a really busy road to Kimberley and on to Cape Town...Andries Malherbe, Co-founder - Zero Carbon Charge
When we get into a car, we like to be able to drive anywhere we want within reason, Malherbe notes.
And once their planned network is established he says, you would never be more than 150 kms from an 'ultra-fast charging' station which would top up your EV in 15-20 minutes.
Our plan is to cover 18 000 kms of South African highways, basically all the Ns down to the N18, and a couple of the big Rs. It means no matter where you drive, from Cape Town to the Zim border or from the Namibian border to Durban... you would never be more than 150 kms from one of our charging stations..Andries Malherbe, Co-founder - Zero Carbon Charge
Depending on funding, the company will be building for at least two years on the network.
"It will take us to 2025 to get our network done, but we're having success with raising money and we're quite confident that well be able to do that."
Malherbe says half their sites are at fairly well-known destinations, like large farm stalls, where there is a lot of security and general movement to start with.
They also have their own elaborate security plan around physical security and the security of personnel, he adds.
To hear more detail, listen to the interview audio at the top of the article
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SA's first solar-powered EV charging station is under construction
Source : https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=322480377199883&set=pcb.322480917199829
More from Business
Economists split over inflation hike impact on SARB's repo rate decision
The inflation rate increase to 5.9% came in higher than expected, pushing to the edge of the central bank’s target band of 3% and 6%.Read More
Nedbank names Absa exec Jason Quinn as new CEO
Jason Quinn is leaving Absa for Nedbank where he'll take over from Mike Brown who steps down as CEO next year. Bruce Whitfield gets some background on the appointment from Nedbank chairperson Daniel Mminele.Read More
Car insurance: 'Personal use' likely means cover only for COMMUTING to work
Check the fine print of your policy, warns Wendy Knowler. Anything remotely work-related, no matter how ridiculous it may seem, could see your claim denied if you're covered for 'personal use'.Read More
Will nasty inflation spike push interest rate CUTS even further into the future?
Consumer price inflation rose to 5.9% in October, edging close to the upper limit of the Reserve Bank's target range (6%).Read More
Checkmate: Checkers scores win in copycat case against rival Pick n Pay
The dispute rested on the similarity between Checkers’ Forage and Feast brand and Pick n Pay’s competing Crafted Collection.Read More
Consumer price inflation ticked up to 5.9% in October - Stats SA
Stats SA says higher food prices are among factors that pushed up inflation - with milk, eggs and cheese costing consumers even more in October.Read More
Men still earn more than women: 'Pay gap shouldn't even be debated!'
Companies listed on the JSE will no longer be required to disclose their gender pay gap ratios.Read More
Repo rate likely to remain unchanged - Investec Chief Economist
The South African Reserve Bank is set to make its final interest rate announcement of the year.Read More
Koko case raises concerns: Is NPA able to prosecute complex State Capture cases?
The Middleburg Regional Court has struck the case against former Eskom boss Matshela Koko off the roll.Read More
More from Local
Will nasty inflation spike push interest rate CUTS even further into the future?
Consumer price inflation rose to 5.9% in October, edging close to the upper limit of the Reserve Bank's target range (6%).Read More
Pirates' Lorch pulled from all club activities until 12 Dec over assault matter
Thembikosi Lorch was convicted of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after he attacked his former girlfriend, Fundiswa Mathithibala, in 2020.Read More
'I'm good, thanks for asking' - Call centre etiquette 101
"It's a thankless job as an agent, you get a lot of abuse."Read More
Joburg EMS on high alert amid heatwave
A heatwave is expected to hit several provinces, including Gauteng, from Wednesday until at least Friday, the South African Weather Service has warned.Read More
Nzimande promises NSFAS will be 'more student-centred' in 2024
The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has made significant changes to be more student-centric.Read More
Repo rate likely to remain unchanged - Investec Chief Economist
The South African Reserve Bank is set to make its final interest rate announcement of the year.Read More
Koko case raises concerns: Is NPA able to prosecute complex State Capture cases?
The Middleburg Regional Court has struck the case against former Eskom boss Matshela Koko off the roll.Read More
OUTA hauls NPA over coals for scrapping Koko graft case, citing ample evidence
The matter relates to billions of rands worth of contracts for work at the Kusile power station that allegedly went to companies linked to former Eskom boss Matshela Koko’s friends and family.Read More
Private sector has no interest in the growth of SA - Khumbudzo Ntshavheni
Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni is accusing the private sector of "engineering the collapse" of the government.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Lottery results: Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.Read More
Car insurance: 'Personal use' likely means cover only for COMMUTING to work
Check the fine print of your policy, warns Wendy Knowler. Anything remotely work-related, no matter how ridiculous it may seem, could see your claim denied if you're covered for 'personal use'.Read More
Getting unwanted calls from estate agents looking to sell your home? Read this
These calls can be quite annoying, but what's more concerning is where they're getting your details from.Read More
Consumer Trends report reveals what consumers want from brands in 2024
Euromonitor International's Global Consumer Trends 2024 report has revealed interesting insights into consumer expectations.Read More
Free messaging app useful for disadvantaged South African students? Not so much
South African higher education is plagued by inequalities due to the social and economic legacies of apartheid.Read More
Why are football fanatics so fanatical? New study sheds light on the madness
A new study finds out how soccer/football fanaticism impacts cerebral activity.Read More
People in the dating streets: What is caspering and is it kinder than ghosting?
We know ghosting but have you heard of its 'kinder' alternative, caspering?Read More
[WATCH] ‘$80 for lines in my hair?’ Woman HORRIFIED by cornrows price in NZ
A woman was shocked when she realised how expensive it is to get cornrows in New Zealand.Read More
Earth is 2 degrees hotter than it was pre-industrial period – what's going on?
So – we haven’t failed, yet. But we are on a rapidly warming planet – and we can now clearly see the effect.Read More