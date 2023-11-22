Car insurance: 'Personal use' likely means cover only for COMMUTING to work
Bruce Whitfield talks car insurance with consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.
Are you aware that if your car is insured for PERSONAL use - allowing you to drive to and from work only, a claim for an accident that happened for instance while you were driving to a work-related conference could be denied?
That is just one example - Wendy Knowler cites others which may seem ridiculous, but were upheld by the Ombudsman for Short-Term Insurance because of the terms of the policies concerned.
In one instance an insurer rejected a claim for a motor vehicle collision that occurred when the client was on his way to meet a friend for dinner to discuss a business proposition.
The insurer argued that, because the insured was not using the vehicle for personal use at the time of the accident, but instead was driving to a business meeting at a location other than his regular place of business, he did not enjoy cover at the time of the incident.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Because the insurer rejected the claim in accordance with a proper interpretation of the terms of its policy, this Ombud’s office upheld the rejection.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Knowler's warning: If you use your car for anything other than commuting to a single place of work, you generally need business use cover, or you risk having a claim rejected.
PERSONAL vs BUSINESS USE:
Private Use: Only for private and social purposes, includes driving to and from your REGULAR place of employment. Does not include any other form of business travel.
Business Use: Use of your car as part of your work function, e.g. if you have to travel to clients or attend meetings outside of your primary place of employment. A vehicle that is insured for business use will also be covered for private use.
You also need to choose business use if you attend the following:
• meetings away from the office
• training courses or conferences
• banks, if carrying out a business related transaction
• post offices, if collecting business correspondence
• company team-building event
• business-related social or networking events
Knowler notes that some personal motor policies do provide some wriggle room.
She cites the policy wording for 'domestic use' shared by Christelle Colman, CEO of Ami Underwriting Managers:
Domestic Use: Domestic purposes relating to vehicles means you may use it for social and private travel, travel to and from work, as well as travel for business or occupational purposes once a week. If more than once a week, it cannot be covered under domestic use.Christelle Colman, CEO - Ami Underwriting Managers
The Ombud's office emphasized that whether or not you have any wriggle room re what your insurer considers to be personal/domestic use, depends entirely on the wording of your policy.
If it is a direct marketer, it is prudent for the agent to disclose this to the insured if it is part of the underwriting criteria, for the purpose of accepting the risk based on the use , and then the calculation of the premium. And if it’s a policy through a broker, then the broker must properly advise the insured of the requirements of the policy in terms of the use of the vehicle.Thasnim Dawood, Senior assistant ombudsman - Short-Term Insurance
At the same time, the insured party must be transparent about the use of the vehicle when purchasing a policy, Dawood added.
"Assume nothing" is Wendy Knowler's advice.
She urges clients to read the USE section of their policy carefully.
If you do occasionally use your car for work purposes, other than driving to and from your office, best you either have a personal use policy which allows for such things, or upgrade your policy to a business one.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
The premium will cost more of course, but this option could save you a great deal of money in the long run.
For more detail, listen to the interview audio at the top of the article
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Car insurance: 'Personal use' likely means cover only for COMMUTING to work
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_80320398_man-is-protecting-your-car-from-the-rain.html?term=car%2Binsurance&vti=n2mg5f0f4pxt9np0tx-1-2
