New law to crack down on companies (also SOEs) that fail to prevent corruption
Bruce Whitfield interviews Adrian Roux, Senior Associate for Forensics at law firm ENSafrica.
South Africa is nearing implementation of 'groundbreaking' new anti-corruption legislation, reports law firm ENSafrica.
The Failure to Prevent Corrupt Activities Offence is a proposed amendment to the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act (PRECCA), due to be considered on 29 November by the National Council of Provinces.
The introduction of this offence is arguably one of the most far-reaching recommendations of the State Capture Commission, ENSafrica says.
The wording of the proposed new offence is closely aligned with the version proposed in the State Capture Report.
ENSafrica says it also draws inspiration from the 'failure to prevent bribery offences' contained the UK's Bribery Act.
In terms of the proposed section 34A, an entity will be guilty of an offence if a person associated with that entity gives or agrees, or offers to give any gratification to another person (as currently prohibited in terms of Chapter 2 of PRECCA) intending to obtain or retain business or an advantage for that entity.ENSafrica
Bruce Whitfield gets more detail from Adrian Roux, senior associate for Forensics at ENSafrica.
Roux notes that the proposed law is not about a failure to report corruption, which is an obligation that already exists in our legislation.
It's effectively if an organisation fails to stop a particular person associated with it, like an employee, an independent contractor... that organisation itself can ultimately be convicted of the offence, even if they weren't aware of it, and that's the groundbreaking development that we're looking at.Adrian Roux, Senior Associate: Forensics - ENSafrica
Roux sketches the broader context and the lessons learned particularly from the work of the Zondo Commission.
"For a long time we really considered corruption a public sector issue, and what we learned... is that we wouldn't have witnessed state capture, and corruption generally, to the extent that we did if we didn't have a degree of complicity from the private sector."
RELATED: Corruption case against Matshela Koko, 18 others struck off roll
This new development is part of the effort to encourage the private sector to play its part in reducing corruption, Roux says.
An oft-cited phrase in this regard is, in any corrupt transaction we've got the corruptee and the corruptor, and we really need to tackle this problem from both sides. I think that's what this legislation is trying to achieve.Adrian Roux, Senior Associate: Forensics - ENSafrica
Coupled to this potential new offence that companies can commit is also a potential way out for them, Roux emphasizes.
The defence available to companies is that they have in place adequate procedures to prevent corruption happening in the first place... That is really incentivising companies to implement anti-corruption programmes, to do whatever they can to meet this threshold of adequate procedures.Adrian Roux, Senior Associate: Forensics - ENSafrica
This isn't changing the existing regime where individuals who engage in corrupt practices can be prosecuted in their personal capacity. What we're trying to do in addition to that (and we must continue to prosecute those who are guilty of these crimes), is to put the company itself in the crosshairs.Adrian Roux, Senior Associate: Forensics - ENSafrica
This means the company itself can be convicted, which will come with a fine and also potentially significant consequences like possible blacklisting, he explains.
Yes, this includes state-owned companies... The wording we're currently looking at would apply to all members of the private sector, as well as incorporated state-owned entities.Adrian Roux, Senior Associate: Forensics - ENSafrica
Hear more detail in the interview audio at the top of the article
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : New law to crack down on companies (also SOEs) that fail to prevent corruption
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/rawpixel/rawpixel1810/rawpixel181001668/111123212-diverse-people-crime-shoot.jpg
More from Business
Hackers claim data stolen from 2 of SA's biggest credit bureaus, demand millions
TransUnion SA and Experian have released statements after allegedly being targeted, both saying that no data has been compromised.Read More
'Fmr Transnet management created toxic culture, but I have faith in new team'
Amid the ports crisis, Professor Jan Havenga (director, GAIN Group) provides some insight into how embattled Transnet CAN actually become functional again.Read More
No rate hike, but Kganyago warns again that MPC 'ready to act' on inflation risk
Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago announced the Monetary Policy Committee's decision to keep the repo rate unchanged on Thursday.Read More
100% off deals?! OneDayOnly's Black Friday is here until 27 November
"OneDayOnly is Black Friday everyday," says Laurian Venter, Sales Director at OneDayOnly.Read More
South Africa among the top 35 most dangerous countries in the world - study
The Institute for Economics and Peace's latest Global Peace Index is not something the tourism industry would want to shout about.Read More
Crime costs South African economy 10% of GDP annually – World Bank
The report aims to provide to a better understanding of the impact of crime on South Africa’s economic growth.Read More
Economists split over inflation hike impact on SARB's repo rate decision
The inflation rate increase to 5.9% came in higher than expected, pushing to the edge of the central bank’s target band of 3% and 6%.Read More
Nedbank names Absa exec Jason Quinn as new CEO
Jason Quinn is leaving Absa for Nedbank where he'll take over from Mike Brown who steps down as CEO next year. Bruce Whitfield gets some background on the appointment from Nedbank chairperson Daniel Mminele.Read More
Car insurance: 'Personal use' likely means cover only for COMMUTING to work
Check the fine print of your policy, warns Wendy Knowler. Anything remotely work-related, no matter how ridiculous it may seem, could see your claim denied if you're covered for 'personal use'.Read More
More from Local
Hackers claim data stolen from 2 of SA's biggest credit bureaus, demand millions
TransUnion SA and Experian have released statements after allegedly being targeted, both saying that no data has been compromised.Read More
'Fmr Transnet management created toxic culture, but I have faith in new team'
Amid the ports crisis, Professor Jan Havenga (director, GAIN Group) provides some insight into how embattled Transnet CAN actually become functional again.Read More
No rate hike, but Kganyago warns again that MPC 'ready to act' on inflation risk
Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago announced the Monetary Policy Committee's decision to keep the repo rate unchanged on Thursday.Read More
100% off deals?! OneDayOnly's Black Friday is here until 27 November
"OneDayOnly is Black Friday everyday," says Laurian Venter, Sales Director at OneDayOnly.Read More
ActionSA opens legal case against CoCT for pumping too much sewage into the sea
The City of Cape Town has allegedly been pumping more sewage into the ocean than what is allowed.Read More
Taps could run dry by 2030: 'We NEED to take water seriously'
South Africa is a water scarce country and could run out of drinking water by 2030.Read More
Lizards and other species are evolving with climate change, but not fast enough
Scientific studies show that climate change is occurring much faster than species are changing.Read More
Oscar Pistorius might be a free man tomorrow. Reevas mom 'not opposing release.'
Oscar Pistorius faces the parole board on Friday, 24 November 2023.Read More
South African politicians vs judges: new book defends the constitution
South Africa is facing an existential crisis of service delivery, which belies the post-apartheid optimism of good governance.Read More
More from Politics
South African politicians vs judges: new book defends the constitution
South Africa is facing an existential crisis of service delivery, which belies the post-apartheid optimism of good governance.Read More
Man intimidated by FS ANC Mayor accepts apology: 'I am a Christian'
This is after Kopanong African National Congress Mayor Xolani Tseletsele threatened Kalebe Kalebe after he complained about potholes in the municipality on social media.Read More
Parly denies Motata, Hlophe request to make in-person plea against impeachment
Parliament’s justice committee said the judges' two written submissions were enough, making it unnecessary for them to appear before it to plead their case as to why they should not be impeached.Read More
MANDY WIENER: The government is failing – do not ignore the red flag reports
Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says the government has done a great job. The state of the nation is the private sector’s fault.Read More
Mbalula on suspension of ANC mayor in FS: 'Gone are the days of asinavalo'
In a video posted to social media Kopanong Mayor Xolani Tseletsele verbally attacked an unhappy resident at his private residence, where his children could be seen visibly upset about the confrontation.Read More
ANC to get 39% of votes in 2024 general election - DA poll
The DA says South Africa is "at a pivotal moment in its history", and that it is "prepared to form the core of a new majority".Read More
DA’s Pappas dismisses homophobic comments amid campaign to be next KZN Premier
The premier hopeful has faced homophobic comments made against him since the announcement of his candidature, including from the KwaZulu-Natal ANCYL and former DA MP Graham McIntosh.Read More
Parly SONA disciplinary hearings against 6 EFF MPs to continue without them
EFF leader Julius Malema, who’s included in the matter, stormed out the hearings on Monday. The red berets called for a postponement of the hearings to 2024 and for a retired judge to be part of the process.Read More
Margaret Arnolds elected City of Joburg's council speaker
The position was up for grabs after Colleen Makhubele who had been occupying the post was fired from her party Congress of the People last week.Read More