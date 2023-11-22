Will nasty inflation spike push interest rate CUTS even further into the future?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Xhanti Payi, senior economist at PwC Strategy.
Consumer price inflation rose to 5.9% in October, from 5.4% in September.
It's the third consecutive month that annual CPI has increased.
The rate now verges on the upper limit of the South African Reserve Bank's (SARB) target range, which aims to keep CPI between 3% and 6%.
Consumer prices increased on average by 0,9% between September and October says Statistics SA, which is the highest rise in three months.
Four categories recorded annual inflation rates above 6% in October:
- food and non-alcoholic beverages (8,7%)
- transport (7,4%)
- health (6,4%)
- restaurants and hotels (6,3%)
Inflation for food and non-alcoholic beverages accelerated for a second consecutive month, rising to 8.7% in October - from 8.1% in September, and 8.0% in August.
Stats SA says this 1,5% monthly increase was the highest since January this year (1.8%).
Potato prices shot up by 21.2% between September and October, and egg prices jumped 13.4%.
Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Xhanti Payi, senior economist at PwC Strategy.
Payi confirms that the latest CPI number doesn't change his expectation of no interest rate hike from SARB on Thursday, noting that CORE inflation is abating 'quite nicely'.
Core inflation now right at midpoint, and if you look at what caused the increases especially in food... eggs, potatoes... it seems that these are mere shocks at least on the food side, rather than permanent issues we are facing. But of course there are other risks we can see...Xhanti Payi, Senior Economist - PwC Strategy
Payi cites the logistical problems at our ports and the resultant delays in getting goods on shelves, as one of the big challenges we _are _facing right now.
He notes that we're heading into the busy holiday season when people spend, and they might not be able to source what they want to buy.
If that happens we're likely to have more pressure in terms of prices - if there's a shortage we tend to see some increases in prices, and it's not easy to tell how long that is going to be for.Xhanti Payi, Senior Economist - PwC Strategy
I suspect logistical problems are going to be weighing in very heavily in the hearts and the minds of the Monetary Policy Committee.Xhanti Payi, Senior Economist - PwC Strategy
