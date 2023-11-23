Crime costs South African economy 10% of GDP annually – World Bank
John Perlman interviews Benedicte Baduel, Senior Economist at the World Bank.
According to a World Bank report, our already-crippling economy is in trouble if crime in South Africa persists.
The prevalence of crime remains a grave concern, as South Africa has consistently found its place amongst the top five countries globally for homicide rates, and has a steep growth in key infrastructure theft.
The South Africa Economic Update, entitled Safety First: The Economic Cost of Crime in South Africa estimates that crime costs the economy at least 10% of gross domestic product (GDP) annually.
The 10% is comprised of:
- Transfer costs (3%): This is the direct loss in terms of stolen property
- Protection costs (4%): Security and insurance
- Missed economic costs (3%)
Additionally, the report highlights that sustainably reducing crime requires addressing root causes linked to socioeconomic challenges, such as unemployment and poverty.
Due to a lack of data to accurately represent the magnitude of crime and theft in SA, it's difficult to fully comprehend the true extent that it has on the economy, says Baduel.
Crime is on everybody's mind and we all have anecdotal experiences, and we all get a sense that it is really hurting the economy.Benedicte Baduel, Senior Economist – World Bank
Source : Pixabay: QuinceCreative
