Pirates' Lorch pulled from all club activities until 12 Dec over assault matter
JOHANNESBURG - Orlando Pirates has announced it will remove Thembinkosi Lorch from all club activities until 12 December.
Lorch was convicted of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after he attacked his former girlfriend, Fundiswa Mathithibala, in 2020.
The football star was found guilty in June and was sentenced to three years' imprisonment, which was wholly suspended for five years by the Randburg Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
The midfielder was also ordered to pay a R100,000 fine to a domestic violence organisation.
Speaking for the first time since his conviction, the club said that an internal process had started.
It said that it would deal with the matter in a manner that avoided double jeopardy, adding that the player should not be punished twice for the same offence.
☠️ ❗️ 𝗖𝗟𝗨𝗕 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗧𝗘𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗧 ❗️' Orlando Pirates (@orlandopirates) November 22, 2023
📢 Outcome of Legal Proceedings Involving Thembinkosi Lorch
🖥 Read the full Club Statement 👉🏿 https://t.co/l0E2LqEzwp
⚫️⚪️🔴⭐️#OrlandoPirates#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/3ABBp6qRUG
This article first appeared on EWN : Pirates' Lorch pulled from all club activities until 12 Dec over assault matter
