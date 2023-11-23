‘We have to stay focused on the mission’: Eskom working on 2 year recovery plan





Bongani Bingwa speaks with Eskom board chairperson, Mteto Nyati.

(Listen to the interview in the audio below)

Eskom’s municipal debt has increased by R14 billion this year as dysfunctional local governments are not paying the ailing utility.

In addition to this we are back to dealing with several hours of power cuts every day, in a year where we have had the worst load shedding on record.

Eskom has faced seven successive years of financial losses as it battles to keep out lights on.

Nyati says that the utility does have plans to turn their problems around, and says they are making progress.

When I look at where we were last year and where we are now, I think we are moving in the right direction. Mteto Nyati, Eskom Board Chairperson

Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News.

He adds that the recovery plan that is in place will see the utility recovering over 24 months, but they need to ensure they are dedicated to implementing it.

We have to stay focused on the mission. Mteto Nyati, Eskom Board Chairperson

