'It don't get bigger than this!' 50 Cent surprises fans with Ed Sheeran at show
Who would've thought 50 Cent and Ed Sheeran would be on the same stage together? Clearly, 50 Cent did!
During 50 Cent's Final Lap Tour stop at the O2 Arena in London on Tuesday, the rapper (48) surprised fans with a surprise guest, Ed Sheeran.
RELATED: 50 CENT ON DIDDY RAPE, ABUSE LAWSUIT SETTLEMENT: ‘HE PAID THAT MONEY REAL QUICK’
And 50 Cent did it in style...
To reveal his surprise guest, the 'In Da Club' singer stood next to a large box with the text, "THERE IS A MONSTER IN THIS BOX" on it. The box lifted to reveal Sheeran. The pair handshake-hugged before Sheeran sang his award-winning hit, 'Shape of You.'
Watch the reveal below.
@edsheeranbrasil ed todo empolgado sendo fã do 50 cent 😂 #edsheeran #50cent #thefinallaptour #indaclub ♬ In Da Club - 50 Cent
The artists shared their appreciation for each other and documented their collab on 50 Cent's social media page.
RELATED: ED SHEERAN SAYS HE'LL QUIT MUSIC IF FOUND GUILTY OF STEALING MARVIN GAYE'S SONG
Sheeran shared the behind-the-scenes of his big stage reveal...
Ed Sheeran had the o2 going crazy good times, I had a ball • https://t.co/jnbpt4Vpb3 pic.twitter.com/ZtYxoncxzA' 50cent (@50cent) November 22, 2023
And 50 Cent closed off the evening by saying, "It don't get bigger than this."
My man came through for me tonight, 💣BOOM💨LONDON went crazy! It don’t get bigger than this • https://t.co/jnbpt4Vpb3 pic.twitter.com/kZAx5iVNYC' 50cent (@50cent) November 22, 2023
This article first appeared on KFM : 'It don't get bigger than this!' 50 Cent surprises fans with Ed Sheeran at show
Source : https://www.tiktok.com/@50cent/video/7304127488538578218
More from Entertainment
Follow up: 'I no longer have sleepless nights' – Deal or No Deal SA R125k winner
For Gomo, it's more than just the money – she's become braver, no longer doubts herself and cares less about what people think.Read More
London is the World's Best City for 2024! Here's a list of the top 10 countries
An annual report by Resonance Consultancy ranks the best cities in the world - here are the top 10!Read More
Susan Sarandon fired by agent following Israel-Gaza comments
The Oscar winner joins actress Melissa Barrera who has also been fired following comments she made about the conflict.Read More
Local animation, 'The Smeds and The Smoos' wins International Emmy Award
The animation, produced by Magic Light Pictures, has won the International Emmy for Best Kids' Animation.Read More
'Voetsek! Bathong! Yoh! We make LOTS of sounds!' Tyla teaches Americans SA slang
[WATCH] Tyla teaches Americans elite South African slang, explains her biggest irritations and chats about red flags in men.Read More
Happy 31st birthday, 'Pop Chameleon' Miley Cyrus!
From Hannah Montana to Flowers - we've seen Cyrus grow up with some of these hits along the way.Read More
Miriam Makeba Foundation celebrates Mama Africa with showcase in Braamfontein
This year marks 15 years since her passing.Read More
BBC pulls the handbrake on Top Gear, removing show from TV after 46 years
After 46 years, the broadcaster ‘has decided to rest the show’ after Freddie Flintoff's crash.Read More
Edenglen High School very proud of alumni Tyla’s success – choir teacher
Before Tyla was a global success, she was a shy choir girl, said her high school choir teacher.Read More