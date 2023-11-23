Red Cross to work with Hamas to effect hostage exchange - Journalist, Al Jazeera
Bongani Bingwa speaks with Michael Appel, a Journalist and Senior Producer at Al Jazeera English.
(Listen to the interview in the audio below.)
Citizens of Gaza will have a four-day reprieve after seven weeks of intense bombardment to allow for the exchange of hostages.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netenyahu has said that for every ten hostages released, the Israel Defence Forces will pause fighting for an additional day.
This temporary truce will also allow for some humanitarian aid to enter Gaza.
RELATED: For every 10 hostages released, we’ll stop fighting for a day - Netanyahu
According to Appel, about 14 500 people have been killed in Gaza of which 6000 are children. Another 7000 people are missing.
It is an unimaginable scale of death and destruction at the moment.Michael Appel, Journalist/Senior Producer - Al Jazeera English
Part of this agreement, which came after weeks of negotiations, involves implementing a no-fly zone over the Gaza Strip to prevent Israel from seeing exactly where the hostages are being held.
Appel says the Red Cross will work with Hamas to transport the hostages back to Israel.
RELATED: 'Palestinian doctors a moral example to all the world' - Dr Mads Gilbert
Following this, 150 Palestinian women and children will be released from Israeli prisons.
Hamas is seeking a permanent ceasefire.
Netenyahu is under extreme pressure to effect the release of the remaining hostages. According to Appel, many people in Israel believe it's only a matter of time before he loses power.
He is increasingly unpopular with many Israelis… what the political landscape of Israel looks like after this war is over is impossible to tell.Michael Appel, Journalist/Senior Producer - Al Jazeera English
More from World
OpenAI board warned of AI 'threat to humanity' before Altman ouster
OpenAI is US-based AI research company, best known for creating the large language model-based chatbot, ChatGPT.Read More
Blind support for Israel in US not working for anybody - Israel/Palestine expert
The United States has policies that are hindering peace, argues Middle East/US foreign policy expert Mitchell Plitnick.Read More
Binance Crytpo king faces jail after admitting money laundering violations
Changpeng Zhao is one of the most powerful figures in Crypto as has amassed an estimated $23 million fortune.Read More
Why the west views brutality against Ukrainians and Palestinians differently
Steven Friedman's book 'Good Jew, Bad Jew' explores the racist underpinnings of the west’s responses to Israel’s war in Gaza.Read More
Russian actress and singer killed performing at military ceremony
Russian actress Polina Menshikh was killed while singing for Russian troops.Read More
'Germans killed 300 000 Tanzanians in early 1900s. Call it by name: genocide'
The lack of genocidal directives doesn’t imply a lack of genocidal intent, argues Professor Klaus Bachmann.Read More
Gaza war: How investigators would find and verify underground military complexes
The only true way to be definitive about the presence of subsurface structures in Gaza is by physical investigation.Read More
For every 10 hostages released, we’ll stop fighting for a day - Netanyahu
Israel and Hamas have agreed to a temporary pause in fighting and the swapping of hostages.Read More
[BREAKING NEWS] Israel and Hamas swap hostages. Agree to pause fighting
Hamas and Israel have agreed to stop fighting for four days and to set free 50 Israeli women and children and 150 Palestinians.Read More