Local animation, 'The Smeds and The Smoos' wins International Emmy Award
The International Emmy Awards took place on Monday, 20 November and Mzansi's flag was raised proudly as the South African-directed kids animation, 'The Smeds and The Smoos' took home the "Best Kids Animation" award.
The film is produced and animated by the award-winning studio, Magic Light Pictures, written by Julia Smuts Louw, directed by Daniel Snaddon and Samantha Cutler.
The animation is based on a picture book by Julia Donaldson and comes alive in full colour and quality, making for mesmerising kids entertainment.
RELATED: SOUTH AFRICAN ANIMATION, 'THE SMEDS AND THE SMOOS' UP FOR INTERNATIONAL EMMY
The animation is a kids version of Romeo and Juliet meets a road-trip in space with the main message of embracing 'the other' and understanding that people are are not really that different at all and that we can make friends with everyone.
Sister station, CapeTalk did an interview with Daniel Snaddon, the Co-Director of the acclaimed children's film upon the film's nomination, listen below.
This article first appeared on KFM : Local animation, 'The Smeds and The Smoos' wins International Emmy Award
