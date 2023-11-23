Man intimidated by FS ANC Mayor accepts apology: 'I am a Christian'
JOHANNESBURG - Kalebe Kalebe - the man who was recently threatened by Kopanong African National Congress (ANC) Mayor Xolani Tseletsele after complaining about potholes in the area on social media - says he has since received an apology and that he accepts it.
The incident played out at Kalebe’s home, in front of his children and a video of it went viral on social media.
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has since announced that Tseletsele has been suspended and will be facing disciplinary proceedings.
This comes amid Tselele’s - who is also the youth league provincial chair - claim that he is being targeted in a bid to stifle his ambitions of becoming a member of the executive council (MEC) in the Free State.
Some quarters of the party have accused Mbalula of dashing Tseletsele's hopes of becoming an MEC.
♦️Must Watch♦️' EFF Free State (@EFF_FreeState) November 20, 2023
Mayor of Kopanong, Xolani Tseletsele with no shame threatening a concerned resident in front of his kids in Jagersfontein, for complaining about potholes on facebook.
This is the caliber of people the ANC deploys to deliver services in our communities, THUGS! pic.twitter.com/zRnHurJ5ln
Speaking to 947’s Anele Mdoda on Thursday, meanwhile, Kalebe said he spoke to Tseletsele the day before.
“Even yesterday [Wednesday] we did have a chat and he sincerely apologised. And I accepted that apology because the thing is I’m a Christian. I do believe in second chances.”
Kalebe says that Tseletsele cleared the air about being encouraged to be confrontational.
“He said he let his emotions take control and also some of the people who were sitting with him influenced it.”
This article first appeared on EWN : Man intimidated by FS ANC Mayor accepts apology: 'I am a Christian'
Source : Facebook
