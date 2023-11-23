Russian actress and singer killed performing at military ceremony
Adam Gilchrist joins Bongani Bingwa for the World View.
(Listen to the interview in the audio below, skip to 01:45)
The 40-year-old actress was playing guitar and singing for Vladimir Putin’s marines at a military awards ceremony celebrating Russia’s annual Day of Missile Forces and Artillery.
The ceremony was taking place in occupied Donetsk, less than 40 miles from the frontlines.
She is singing and playing the guitar and then suddenly boom, the lights go out in the hall.Adam Gilchrist, International News Correspondent
The theatre was struck by a Ukrainian missile in what has been described as a revenge attack, killing at least 25 Russian troops.
On 3 November 20 Ukrainian soldiers were killed by a Russian missile strike at a ceremony in honour of Ukraine’s Artillery Forces Day.
We know that war is horrible… but it is a hard one isn’t it.Adam Gilchrist, International News Correspondent
