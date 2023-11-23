Blind support for Israel in US not working for anybody - Israel/Palestine expert
Lester Kiewit speaks with Israel-Palestine expert Mitchell Plitnick.
(Listen to the interview in the audio below.)
Israel and Hamas have declared a temporary ceasefire, after negotiations involving Qatar and Egypt.
The pause does not spell an end to the war.
Any pause in the relentless bombing and ground campaign by Israel is certainly welcome. It means there is a certain amount of time when people are not dying.Mitchell Plitnick, Israel-Palestine Expert
RELATED: Red Cross to work with Hamas to effect hostage exchange - Journalist, Al Jazeera
While the attack by Hamas on Israel on 7 October again drew the world's eyes to the region, the conflict has been ongoing for several generations.
Plitnick says that to stop the violence and create a permanent solution there has to be an international force which focuses on rebuilding Gaza, securing the release of hostages on both sides and enforcing a ceasefire.
That would be the logical way to move towards something like a negotiated permanent settlement.Mitchell Plitnick, Israel-Palestine Expert
RELATED: For every 10 hostages released, we’ll stop fighting for a day - Netanyahu
Plitnick argues that the US, who has expressed support for Israel, is mostly concerned with ensuring that the war does not escalate, rather than helping to end it.
I do not think they have a real end game in mind, and to the extent that they do, they are not on the same page as the Israelis.Mitchell Plitnick, Israel-Palestine Expert
He says public opinion in the US is shifting towards support for Palestine, especially from young people.
There has always been a disconnect between US public opinion and US policy.Mitchell Plitnick, Israel-Palestine Expert
This blind support of Israel does not work for anybody, including Israelis.Mitchell Plitnick, Israel-Palestine Expert
