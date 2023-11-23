London is the World's Best City for 2024! Here's a list of the top 10 countries





Lester Kiewit speaks to Adam Gilchrist about trending online news including an annual report by Resonance Consultancy that ranks the best cities in the world. Skip to 3.17 for this one.

Gilchrist reports that an annual report by Resonance Consultancy ranks the top 100 'Best Countries in the World'.

The list considered 270-plus cities with populations of more than one million.

The results were based on livability, lovability and prosperity, educational attainment, GDP per capita, poverty rate, the number of quality restaurants, shops and nightclubs, walkability, the number of mapped bike routes, quality parks and museums, and the number of recommendations on sites such as Tripadvisor, Google, Facebook and Instagram.

And the top 10 world's best cities for 2024 are...

1) London

2) Paris

3) New York

4) Tokyo, Japan

5) Singapore

6) Dubai

7) San Francisco

8) Barcelona

9) Amsterdam

10) Seoul

Gilchrist notes that the study is limited to specific countries and continents that did not include Africa.

This study doesn't cover cities in Africa so Cape Town won't feature. Adam Gilchrist, The World View - CapeTalk

As a Londoner, Gilchrist says that he understands why the City is number one in the world (despite it's underground) and can vouch for the culture, Spring time vibes, street art and food - here's to the home of big Ben!

